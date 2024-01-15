Disney Offering Princess Play Dresses That are Lighter, More Affordable and Perfect For the Parks!

If you have ever had your kids at a Disney Park, in the heat, in a heavy (yet gorgeous) princess dress, you know how unpractical they can be. Now Disney is offering some affordable and more lightweight options for “play” that are likely better-suited options for hot days at a Disney Park.
These dresses have 100% cotton body and lining, so it’s breathable. The mesh overlay and trim is made up of 92% polyester / 8% elastane.
The sizing on these pieces run from sizes 3-13. However, I wish is that Disney would make these in larger sizes up to a girl’s 18 because many girls are getting left out with sizing.
Let’s take a look!
Cinderella Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – $44.99
“Cinderella’s vivid storytelling comes to life in a durable, washable, comfortable dress from the Disney Story Play collection. Made of cotton jersey knit with shimmering foil mesh trims featuring Cinderella’s friends Jaq and Gus, this everyday outfit encourages limitless imagination play for active lifestyle kids, indoors or outdoors. It’s fashionable, twirlable–a dream that you wished would come true.”
Jasmine Disney Story Play Dress – $44.99
“Princess Jasmine’s vivid storytelling comes to life in a durable, washable, comfortable dress from the Disney Story Play collection. Made of cotton jersey knit with shimmering foil mesh trims featuring Jasmine story icons, this everyday outfit encourages limitless imagination play for active lifestyle kids, indoors or outdoors. It’s fashionable, twirlable–a dress for a whole new world of fun.”
Belle Disney Story Play Dress – $44.99
“Belle’s vivid storytelling comes to life in a durable, washable, comfortable dress from the Disney Story Play collection. Made of cotton jersey knit with shimmering foil mesh trims featuring Belle’s friends Mrs. Potts, Chip and Lumiere, this everyday outfit encourages limitless imagination play for active lifestyle kids, indoors or outdoors. It’s fashionable, twirlable—a tale old as time come true.”
Tiana Disney Story Play Dress – $44.99
“Tiana’s vivid storytelling comes to life in a durable, washable, comfortable dress from the Disney Story Play collection. Made of cotton jersey knit with shimmering foil mesh trims featuring Tiana’s bayou story icons, this everyday outfit encourages limitless imagination play for active lifestyle kids, indoors or outdoors. It’s fashionable, twirlable–a dress that will transform your day. We’re almost there!”
Ariel Disney Story Play Dress – $44.99
“Princess Ariel’s vivid storytelling comes to life in a durable, washable, comfortable dress from the Disney Story Play collection. Made of cotton jersey knit with shimmering foil mesh trims featuring Ariel’s friends Flounder, Sebastian and Herald, this everyday outfit encourages limitless imagination play for active lifestyle kids, indoors or outdoors. It’s fashionable, twirlable–a dress that will soon become part of your world.”
Aurora Disney Story Play Dress – $44.99
“Princess Aurora’s vivid storytelling comes to life in a durable, washable, comfortable dress from the Disney Story Play collection. Made of cotton jersey knit with shimmering foil mesh trims featuring Aurora’s forest friends, this everyday outfit encourages limitless imagination play for active lifestyle kids, indoors or outdoors. It’s fashionable, twirlable–a dress found only once upon a dream.”
These are available in the parks and on Shop Disney!
