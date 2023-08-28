Disney Not Moving Ahead With “The Spiderwick Chronicles” and “Nautilus” Shows







Disney seems to be making some cuts to the potential shows coming to Disney+. Among the losses is the new “Spiderwick Chronicles” show and the “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” based show “Nautlus.”

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” was meant to be an eight-episode series for Disney+. Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television developed it. The show is completed and will be shopped around to other networks.

It also appears that the “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” show “Nautilus” was also shot and completed and will now be shopped to other streamers.

Disney’s new plan is apparently to take these shows and shop them around instead of airing them on Disney+, which is what Warner Bros and other studios have also been doing lately. Recently, Disney has been making deals with services like Tubi to stream older content and films.

According to Deadline, Disney will lean more into their IP with shows like Percy Jackson.

“Moving forward, Disney Branded Television, which supplies Disney+ with non-Marvel, Star Wars or Nat Geo live-action content, will be leaning more heavily into Disney-owned IP, I hear.

A prime example of that is the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series, based on the novels published by Disney’s Hyperion Books.

There will be exceptions, I hear, including the upcoming Goosebumps series from Sony TV, which I hear will air on both Disney+ and Hulu, and a new Doctor Who installment from BBC.”

Which is odd, given that “Nautilus” was based on a Disney-owned property.

I fully expect more cancelation announcements as we get closer to the end of Disney’s fiscal year.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!