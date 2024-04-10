Disney Needs To Add A Disney Villains Land To Walt Disney World







In 2022, Disney teased fans with blue sky art about what could lie beyond Big Thunder Mountain in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Nothing else was said about it until recently, when permits were being filed for the area and the Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, made some comments about upcoming projects.

With Univeral Orlando bringing Epic Universe to Florida, Disney really needs to step up its game with new offerings of their own. This would be the perfect time to finalize plans for expanding the Magic Kingdom.

When the blue sky art was shown and announced, the plans included “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains.

Since then, “Encanto” has been announced for Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s new Tropical Americas update, which will replace Dinoland U.S.A.

This leaves “Coco” and Disney Villains that could be added to the area. Frankly, Disney’s best bet would be to focus on their efforts on a Disney Villains Land in that space much like they added Toy Story Land and Galaxy’s Edge to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Villains have been extremely popular with guests.

Whenever Disney offered events with Disney Villains, such as “Villains After Hours,” the events would sell out rather quickly.

The Maleficent dragon in the Festival of Fantasy is also incredibly popular. During the Villains After Hours events, Disney had it out moving around. It was really fun!

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is also extremely popular with guests, and part of that popularity is due to the special villain appearances during shows and meet-and-greets.

Just think of the MNSSHP offerings Disney could have if they had a Villains Land, too!

Guests have been excited for years about the possibility of a Villains Land

Over the years, rumors have been swirling that Disney could open a fifth park featuring Disney Villains. Of course, that has never happened, but it’s been a very popular rumor, with a lot of positive feedback and interest from guests.

Epic Universe will have its own Universal Monsters-themed area called the “Dark Universe.” It will be highly themed and home to a couple of attractions, restaurants, and shops. People are excited about it. If Disney did the same with their villains, I think it could be far more popular than the Dark Universe area.

I’m hoping Disney doesn’t try to put too much into the area by behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, splitting the space with various IPs. It might be better to instead focus on what guests have already expressed excitement over, making the entire area, or at least most of it, a villains-themed land.

When the blue sky art was shown, the villains aspect was seemingly the most popular. I saw the most excitement generated by that possibility. Disney might want to consider focusing on that if they want to bring some excitement back.

Hopefully, we will get some more announcements at D23 in August 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!