Disney Movie Club Is Shutting Down After 23 Years







If you were like many people back in the 1990s – 2000s, you probably joined or got mail about some DVD or CD membership program like Columbia House or the Disney Movie Club. The Disney Movie Club has been around for 23 years, but it is shutting down completely this year.

According to What’s On Disney Plus, club members have gotten emails indicating that the club will close. If you had an outstanding membership commitment, it is considered “satisfied” as of February 20, 2024. The last day to order will be May 20, 2024.

If you have credits, you must either spend them by May 20, 2024 or contact customer support (900-362-4587) to get a refund.

They say they are shutting down due to “Consumer Behavior and viewing preferences continuing to evolve.” This makes sense, as many people are moving away from physical media.

Best Buy stopped selling physical DVDs, and in countries like Australia, Disney stopped selling physical DVDs completely. This leads me to a bit of a soapbox moment.

Buy physical Media!

If you can buy physical media, do so. There have been instances where companies shut down, and all the digital media people purchased was also removed. Funimation is a recent example of this.

With physical media, you can also watch films and shows as they were. Lately, streaming services have been changing various things for their platforms. Disney faced complaints after they poorly edited “Splash” to cover up Daryl Hannah’s bottom. It looks like she needs to shave, or she’s wearing a hair skirt. They have edited other films and shows as well.

Good news, you can usually find all kinds of DVDs at garage sales for a good price!

That’s my PSA for today, back to the original story.

If you are still a member of the Disney Movie Club, you only have a bit longer to use your membership. Honestly, I was surprised it was still around at all.

Source: WhatsonDisneyPlus