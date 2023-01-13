Disney Master Craft Introduces Tuxedo Mickey and Donald Duck Statues

Were the $8K Platinum statues a little too expensive, but you still want to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary somehow? Beast Kingdom has something in mind for the budget conscience Disney fan: MasterCraft statues of tuxedoed Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck!

This 1930s Mickey stands 47cm tall and is cast in a glittery translucent purple polystone. Pearl-colored paint has been used on his face, gloves, shirt, and shoes. I’m not usually a Mickey merchandise fan, but this does look pretty cool and more affordable than the other statues we covered. Mickey Mouse is only $369.99.

Sadly, Donald doesn’t get the same sparkly treatment, but he’s no less dapper in his tuxedo and top hat. The $229.99 fowl statue stands 40cm tall and depicts a more modern Donald Duck.

Mickey is limited to only 999 pieces; the estimated release date is November 2023. Donald’s statue is a little less rare, with 3,000 editions being made. He, too, will be shipping out in November.

“This special edition release brings to life the Starry Night Tuxedo Mickey, with a unique pearl light effect. The hand-made, professionally painted, one-of-a-kind release is limited to only 999 pieces worldwide, making this one collector’s piece not be missed.”

“This limited edition “Platinum Donald Duck in Tuxedo” statue is professionally sculpted and hand-painted, epitomizing the maximum in craftsmanship. It carefully depicts Donald Duck’s playful and cute signature moves and his infamous smile. Wearing a smart purple tuxedo and a platinum top hat, the dazzling light, and shadows on the base pop as if it is straight out of a movie. Step on the purple carpet with Disney 100 Years of Wonder limited iron set plaque, and prepare to attend an extraordinary event with Donald himself!”

[Source: Beast Kingdom]

