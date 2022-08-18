Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE Announced For D23 2022

This year’s D23 Expo looks to be branching out in its announcement lineup. In addition to learning about new movies, shows and theme park attractions, we will also see announcements relating to video games.



Disney made the announcement via the @Disney23 account on Twitter with a trailer showing off gameplay footage from various game, both recently released and upcoming. The footage included titles such as Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Disney Speedstorm, Disney Mirrorverse and others.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9 – live from #D23Expo 2022! https://t.co/uZcDYdUZKA pic.twitter.com/RJ67ooTR2F — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 15, 2022

Disney back in the day used to develop and publish games under the Disney Interactive banner, but nowadays they primarily stick to licensing. So seeing them show off news of upcoming video game projects will be very interesting.



Some of the titles expected to be talked about include Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Disney Speedstorm and Marvel’s Avengers (which is still getting updates).



But perhaps the announcement people are looking forward to the most is the game in development from Skydance New Media. SNM is a recently formed studio headed up by Amy Henning, the director of the popular Uncharted series by Naughty Dog.



The reason why this is significant is due to Henning having previously worked for Electronic Arts and was working on a single-player Star Wars title that was canceled when EA shifted focus towards multiplayer/live service games. So even though it may not be the same game she was working on it may be in the same vein.



But don’t expect any news on either the Knights of the Old Republic Remake from Aspyr or the Star Wars: Eclipse by Quantic Dreams as both productions have either paused or delayed development.



The event is set to be streamed on Friday September 9th at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The showcase will be hosted by Blessing Adeoye Jr. from Kinda Funny.

Will you tune in to see your favorite Disney, Marvel and Star Wars games?



Source: Game Informer