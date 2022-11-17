Disney / Marvel Accused of Making Namor’s Crotch Bulge Nah More

In an interesting turn of events it seems Disney and Marvel are now being called out for digitally shrinking Namor’s bulge for the ‘Black Panter: Wakanda Forever’ film. I guess the new name pronunciation isn’t the only thing that’s Nah More.

It seems that the speedos were a bit more revealing on an actor than on a comic character. Disney/Marvel felt they needed to minimize the bulge.

This was revealed in a Tweet asking Marvel to give Namor his penis back.

Namor actor Tenoch Huerta apparently called the shorts his “shame shorts.

The comments are gold though:

 


Some are saying this isn’t the first time they’ve done this. Allegedly they did this with Tom Hiddleston in his Loki costume too. But it’s the internet so it could all be fake.

I can honestly say this was not something I thought I would see today.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


