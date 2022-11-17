Disney / Marvel Accused of Making Namor’s Crotch Bulge Nah More

In an interesting turn of events it seems Disney and Marvel are now being called out for digitally shrinking Namor’s bulge for the ‘Black Panter: Wakanda Forever’ film. I guess the new name pronunciation isn’t the only thing that’s Nah More.

It seems that the speedos were a bit more revealing on an actor than on a comic character. Disney/Marvel felt they needed to minimize the bulge.

This was revealed in a Tweet asking Marvel to give Namor his penis back.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

Namor actor Tenoch Huerta apparently called the shorts his “shame shorts.”

The comments are gold though:

Imagine working overtime at 3 am and you haven’t seen your family in weeks because you have to airbrush out Namor the Submariner’s bulge frame by frame. — Mark (@grapejuicepix) November 16, 2022

“make sure the womens’ costumes show off their curves but erase all the mens’ penises, please” 🙄 — Atomic Spike (@Atomic_Spike) November 16, 2022

Like why would y’all edit out namor’s meat? Bffr. — Chris Cunni (@Enchrypt) November 17, 2022

Best part is how they had to edit out Namor’s junk because it was too big — Naaaash (@ImNashOkay) November 17, 2022

I just want to know how mundane the note for that edit is. “Namor bulge too big, might distract audience – please reduce.” How I’d write the note, which is why I can’t work corporate: “Namor slanging more meat than a Thanksgiving feast – please flatten.” — Stevie Mat (@stevie_mat) November 17, 2022

so, like, did some executive come along and tell them to edit namor’s package after the fact? was it too distracting for test audiences? like, what’s the story of how you put a guy in those little shorts to begin with, and then go “oh, hmm, penis” afterward, exactly? — Alex P 👹 (@SaddestRobots) November 16, 2022

Can’t wait for the Namor Bulge edit campaign https://t.co/ANSKnseTA2 — Perpetually Exhausted Capybara (@AnotherPlutarch) November 16, 2022



Some are saying this isn’t the first time they’ve done this. Allegedly they did this with Tom Hiddleston in his Loki costume too. But it’s the internet so it could all be fake.

first Tom Hiddleston as Loki and now Tenoch Huerta as Namor. Marvel having to edit out their actors’ crotches to keep it PG rated is so funny lmaoo pic.twitter.com/Ys5eSsTfsM — Beb ♡ Jamie (@BowerxDepp) November 17, 2022

I can honestly say this was not something I thought I would see today.

What do you think?