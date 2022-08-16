Disney Magic Key Terms and Conditions Include Class Action Lawsuit Waiver

Disney has finally released the renewal information for their Magic Key Pass. Passholders can renew on August 18, 2022 but the prices increased on three of the four options and they apparently added a class action lawsuit waiver to the fine print.

If you remember late last year we reported that were was a $5 million dollar lawsuit filed over the Magic Key passes. It was argued that Disney sold keys to guests and then limited the use of those keys. Just having the pass does not give you access to parks you need a Park Pass Reservation on top of that. Those are divided up with set amounts allocated to various ticket types like AP, daily ticket or hotel guest with tickets.

They even post this in the fine print:

“Magic Key holders, regardless of their pass type, are not entitled to any or all reservations Disney makes available to others, including theme park ticket purchasers, on any date, to all reservations up to park capacity on any date, or to any minimum number of reservations on any date. Even for dates that are not blocked out to a pass type, it may be difficult or not possible for Magic Key holders to get park reservations to visit on their preferred dates or preferred theme park, including popular dates like weekends or holiday periods. ”

Now Disney has added some fine print limiting passholders ability to sue Disney over issues around the Magic Key Passes:

“ PLEASE REVIEW THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS CAREFULLY AS THEY INCLUDE IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DISNEYLAND RESORT MAGIC KEY AND YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS. AS DETAILED BELOW, ALL DISPUTES RELATING IN ANY WAY TO YOUR DISNEYLAND RESORT MAGIC KEY WILL BE RESOLVED THROUGH MANDATORY BINDING ARBITRATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THIS AGREEMENT. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY AGREEING TO ARBITRATION, YOU ARE WAIVING YOUR RIGHT TO RESOLVE DISPUTES IN A COURT OF LAW BY A JUDGE OR JURY EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE SET FORTH IN THIS AGREEMENT.

BINDING ARBITRATION AGREEMENT AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER:

YOU AND DISNEY (DEFINED FOR PURPOSES OF THIS BINDING ARBITRATION AGREEMENT AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER TO MEAN WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS U.S., INC. AND ALL OF ITS AFFILIATES) EACH AGREE THAT ANY DISPUTE OR CLAIM RELATING IN ANY WAY TO YOUR DISNEYLAND RESORT MAGIC KEY WILL BE RESOLVED BY BINDING ARBITRATION, WITH THE SOLE EXCEPTION OF CLAIMS THAT QUALIFY FOR SMALL CLAIMS COURT AS SET FORTH BELOW.

YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU AND DISNEY ARE EACH WAIVING THE RIGHT TO FILE A LAWSUIT (WITH THE SOLE EXCEPTION OF CLAIMS THAT QUALIFY FOR SMALL CLAIMS COURT AS SET FORTH BELOW) AND THE RIGHT TO A JURY TRIAL. YOU AND DISNEY ALSO AGREE THAT ANY AND ALL DISPUTES MUST BE BROUGHT IN THE PARTIES’ INDIVIDUAL CAPACITIES. YOU AND DISNEY THEREFORE AGREE TO WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO LITIGATE OR ARBITRATE ANY CLAIMS AS A CLASS ACTION OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVE OR COLLECTIVE ACTION.

So except for some instances that can go to small claims court you are agreeing to waive your right to file a lawsuit.

You can read the entire terms and conditions section, including this information and more HERE.

Something to be aware of.

