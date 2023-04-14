Disney Loungefly Mini Backpacks On Sale At Amazon







Are you a Disney Loungefly fan like me? Are you always looking for your pieces on sale (because you can buy more then)? I’m going to share some great Loungefly deals currently on Amazon! (These are affiliate links but it doesn’t cost you anything extra.)

The sequin bags are gorgeous and while it’s not a lot of money off $15 is still a discount!

Officially Licensed Disney Bag

Sequin with Faux Leather Trim and Applique Interchangable Bow.

Front zipper pocket. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.

Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years

Measures: 9″ W x 10.5″ H x 4.5″ D

If you are a fan of Dumbo this might be a good deal for you. It’s over $34 off!

From Walt Disney’s Dumbo, this mini backpack features Dumbo and Timothy in Circus Tent!

Featuring incredible detail to bring Dumbo and Timothy to life, this Loungefly mini backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), has a front zipper compartment, side pockets, and adjustable back straps.

Inside, the backpack continues the theme with unique, coordinating lining. Bring home a piece of Walt Disney’s Dumbo today! Matching Wallet – $23.74 (normally $40) You can buy both for less than the regular price of the backpack!

Faux Leather

Made in the USA or Imported

Canvas lining

Snap closure

Material: Faux Leather

Measurements: W 9″ x H 10.5″ x D 4.5″

Faux Leather

Made in the USA or Imported

Canvas lining

Zipper closure

Officially Licensed Disney Bag

Faux Leather with Applique, Embroidered, and Charm Details.

Front zipper pocket with Zipper Charm Pull. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.

Faux Leather

Imported

Officially Licensed Star Wars Bag

Faux leather featuring highly detailed embellishments. Inside features a Yoda pattern fabric lining.

Front zipper pocket with zipper pull frog charm. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle.

Womens Fashion Bag For Juniors and Women. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years

Measures 9″ X 10.5″ X 4.5″

Zipper closure

Officially Licensed Disney Bag

Faux Leather with Applique, Debossed, and Printed Details.

Front zipper pocket with zipper pull charm. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.

Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years

Measures: 9″ W x 10.5″ H x 4.5″ D

This one is something I’m interested in for sure!

I’m not sure this one will last long though.

Faux Leather with Faux Leather and Faux Suede Applique, Embroidered, and Printed Details.

Front Zipper Pocket. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle.

Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years

Measures: 9″ W x 10.5″ H x 4.5″ D

Bag dimensions: 11.5” W x 7.75” H x 3.5” D (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)

Crossbody bag features include shiny gold hardware, vegan leather (polyurethane), adjustable and removable straps, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.

This bag is an officially licensed Disney product.

Officially Licensed Disney Bag

Faux Leather with Sports Jersey Trim, Debossed and Embroidered Details.

Front zipper pocket with zipper pull charm. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.

Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years

Measures: 9″ W x 12″ H x 4.5″ D

This backpack is an officially licensed Disney product.

The Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Fireworks Glow in the Dark Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane).

In addition to glow-in-the-dark features, this bag includes vegan leather (polyurethane), adjustable straps, sturdy silver metal hardware, and printed details.

Note the coordinating lining, which carries a fireworks motif.

Bag Dimensions: 10” W x 7” H x 3” D (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)

This is just scratching the surface! There are hundreds of Loungefly Disney pieces available. Some are on sale and some aren’t but there are many to choose from!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!