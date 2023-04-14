Disney Loungefly Mini Backpacks On Sale At Amazon

Are you a Disney Loungefly fan like me? Are you always looking for your pieces on sale (because you can buy more then)? I’m going to share some great Loungefly deals currently on Amazon! (These are affiliate links but it doesn’t cost you anything extra.)
Minnie Mouse Wedding Mini Backpack – Currently $69.99 (normally $85)
The sequin bags are gorgeous and while it’s not a lot of money off $15 is still a discount!
- Officially Licensed Disney Bag
- Sequin with Faux Leather Trim and Applique Interchangable Bow.
- Front zipper pocket. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.
- Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years
- Measures: 9″ W x 10.5″ H x 4.5″ D
Matching Wallet – $22.49 (normally $40)
Dumbo Amazon Exclusive Mini Backpack – $45.74 (Normally $80)
If you are a fan of Dumbo this might be a good deal for you. It’s over $34 off!
- From Walt Disney’s Dumbo, this mini backpack features Dumbo and Timothy in Circus Tent!
- Featuring incredible detail to bring Dumbo and Timothy to life, this Loungefly mini backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), has a front zipper compartment, side pockets, and adjustable back straps.
- Inside, the backpack continues the theme with unique, coordinating lining. Bring home a piece of Walt Disney’s Dumbo today!
Matching Wallet – $23.74 (normally $40)
You can buy both for less than the regular price of the backpack!
Classic Disney Books Crossbody Bag – $56.30 (Normally $75)
- Faux Leather
- Made in the USA or Imported
- Canvas lining
- Snap closure
- Material: Faux Leather
- Measurements: W 9″ x H 10.5″ x D 4.5″
Loungefly Donald Duck Mini Backpack- $57.99 (normally $80)
- Faux Leather
- Made in the USA or Imported
- Canvas lining
- Zipper closure
- Officially Licensed Disney Bag
- Faux Leather with Applique, Embroidered, and Charm Details.
- Front zipper pocket with Zipper Charm Pull. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.
Matching Wallet – $23.94 (Normally $40)
Loungefly Grogu Mini Backpack – $62.99 (normally $80)
- Faux Leather
- Imported
- Officially Licensed Star Wars Bag
- Faux leather featuring highly detailed embellishments. Inside features a Yoda pattern fabric lining.
- Front zipper pocket with zipper pull frog charm. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle.
- Womens Fashion Bag For Juniors and Women. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years
- Measures 9″ X 10.5″ X 4.5″
Aladdin 30th Anniversary Mini Backpack – $50 (normally $80)
- Zipper closure
- Officially Licensed Disney Bag
- Faux Leather with Applique, Debossed, and Printed Details.
- Front zipper pocket with zipper pull charm. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.
- Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years
- Measures: 9″ W x 10.5″ H x 4.5″ D
This one is something I’m interested in for sure!
The Loungefly Black Flame Candle Crossbody Bag – $44.50 ( Normally $70!)
I’m not sure this one will last long though.
Loungefly Wicket the Ewok Mini Backpack – $51.00 (normally $80)
- Faux Leather with Faux Leather and Faux Suede Applique, Embroidered, and Printed Details.
- Front Zipper Pocket. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle.
- Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years
- Measures: 9″ W x 10.5″ H x 4.5″ D
Sleeping Beauty Fairies Crossbody Bag – $59.95 (Normally $75)
- Bag dimensions: 11.5” W x 7.75” H x 3.5” D (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)
- Crossbody bag features include shiny gold hardware, vegan leather (polyurethane), adjustable and removable straps, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.
- This bag is an officially licensed Disney product.
Mousercise Mini Backpack – $42 (Normally $75)
- Officially Licensed Disney Bag
- Faux Leather with Sports Jersey Trim, Debossed and Embroidered Details.
- Front zipper pocket with zipper pull charm. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.
- Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years
- Measures: 9″ W x 12″ H x 4.5″ D
Little Mermaid Crossbody Bag – $56.00 (normally $70)
- This backpack is an officially licensed Disney product.
- The Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Fireworks Glow in the Dark Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane).
- In addition to glow-in-the-dark features, this bag includes vegan leather (polyurethane), adjustable straps, sturdy silver metal hardware, and printed details.
- Note the coordinating lining, which carries a fireworks motif.
- Bag Dimensions: 10” W x 7” H x 3” D (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)
This is just scratching the surface! There are hundreds of Loungefly Disney pieces available. Some are on sale and some aren’t but there are many to choose from!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.