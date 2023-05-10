Disney+ Loses 4 Million Subscribers In Q2

It seems Disney has taken yet another loss in subscribers in Fiscal year 2023, losing 4 million subscribers across Disney+ which puts it now at 157.8 million subscribers down from 161.8 million in Q1. This came in well below the expectation of 163.17 million.
Q1 also saw a subscriber drop. This makes two quarters in a row that Disney has seen subscriber losses.
A lot of the losses stem from Disney+ Hotstar in India and Southeast Asia at 4.6 million subscribers. In North America Disney+ only lost about 300,000 subscribers. Disney+ gained about 1 million subscribers in other markets which offset the losses.
Not all news is bad though.
Hulu gained 200,000 subscribers ending with a total of 48.2 million. ESPN+ also gained 400,000 subscribers ending at 25.3 million.
Sources: Tech Crunch and WDWNT
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.