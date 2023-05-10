Disney+ Loses 4 Million Subscribers In Q2







It seems Disney has taken yet another loss in subscribers in Fiscal year 2023, losing 4 million subscribers across Disney+ which puts it now at 157.8 million subscribers down from 161.8 million in Q1. This came in well below the expectation of 163.17 million.

Q1 also saw a subscriber drop. This makes two quarters in a row that Disney has seen subscriber losses.

A lot of the losses stem from Disney+ Hotstar in India and Southeast Asia at 4.6 million subscribers. In North America Disney+ only lost about 300,000 subscribers. Disney+ gained about 1 million subscribers in other markets which offset the losses.

Not all news is bad though.

Hulu gained 200,000 subscribers ending with a total of 48.2 million. ESPN+ also gained 400,000 subscribers ending at 25.3 million.

Sources: Tech Crunch and WDWNT