Disney Lorcana Second Series and First Series Reprints Release Timeframe Announced







Disney’s Lorcana game has been incredibly popular with gamers, new and older. The first series sold out very quickly, and some smaller local gaming stores (LGS) stores got stock two weeks early, but they were only given a fraction of what they were supposed to get, causing a shortage. Some LGS locations also came under fire for their early release stock being sold at high mark-ups in-store or online.

Since the demand far exceeded the supply (more likely the scalpers and FOMO exceeded supply), Ravensburger has announced release time frames for both reprints of the first series and the upcoming second series. However, the second series will be out months before the first series re-releases.

Our goal is for fans to be able to purchase and enjoy the Disney Lorcana TCG product at the suggested retail price, and we will continue to take steps to ensure a level of availability and quality that keeps the market healthy for both collectors and players. — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) August 31, 2023

Additional booster product will start arriving in North American local game stores in October. We are also reprinting Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, which will be available starting in Q1 2024 in North America and Europe. — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) August 31, 2023

The second series will be released next month, but those in North America and Europe, who can’t get the first series will have to wait for a reprint until Q1 2024.

Those who got the first series cards are now worried that reprints will damage the market for those cards because it would, and are demanding the reprints be marked as such.

Gamers are not happy.

“When product went out to LCS and LGS a couple weeks ago in socal, they were selling it for scalper prices. It turned my off from going to their store ever again. There was a few though that were selling for MSRP and I’ll continue to support those stores.“- C. Cuevo

“Here’s an idea, get the player base to send you all the stores that scalped because of scarcity and don’t send them anymore product. The ones that actually followed your vision and msrp pricing get all the product. Players get product, the stores that played by the rules win” – B. Patrick

“Please mark the reprints if you would keep the market healthy for both collectors and players. That would be the best for All!”- Kevin F

“There’s no way the average person who wants to play this can acquire a deck… This is ridiculous“- G.

“Thank you for not allowing the scalpers to kill this amazing TCG“- K.

“You want us to do instore play events with no product? You need to get those boxes into LGS’s yesterday. The situation you’ve created is generating more profit for resellers and TCGPlayer than is is for LGS or yourselves.” – Evil S. A.

“Why did it take so long to announce this? You have people fighting in targets and walmarts over product” – Petty R.

“You should send it to big box stores so I’ll at least have a chance at msrp.. all 3 Local game stores by me were using “TCG prices” for sealed product ($360 Booster box, $150 Trove, $70 Gift set, $15 Booster packs)” -D-wala

Over on eBay, prices are ridiculous.

$120 for three packs.

These packs are $20 each so this is 2X the price. But a bigger issue is how the seller got 14 sets of 3!

$109 for the pre-sale of the Illumineers trove. These sets are $50 at retail.

They list it as a confirmed pre-order from Target and they have more than 10 available with 14 already sold!

Booster boxes are going for up to $300!

People are selling the D23 cards for up to $30,000!

The secondary market is insane so it’s no wonder people are mad.

Hat tip: WDWNT