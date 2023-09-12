Disney Lorcana : Rise of the Floodborn Peek and More Information About Disney100 Edition Sets







Ravensburger just given an update on the Second Chapter set “Loracana: Rise of the Floodborn” which will be released to local gaming stores on November 17 and mass market retailers on December 1. We also have new information for the “Lorcana: Disney100 Edition” which will be released on December 1.

Many are not going to be happy about the release set, given that local gaming stores were being called out for not selling the game at the MSRP and instead selling the sets at “street value.” Ravensburger will not change that with the “Rise of Floodborn”; however, the “Disney100 Edition” will drop for mass market retailers and local game stores on the same day.

The new “Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn” series will include:

Two Starter Decks with Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel for ($16.99 USD/ $21.99 CAD)

Booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD)

Illumineer’s Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD.)

Two New card sleeve designs featuring Sisu and Mulan ($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD) will also be available.

Two new playmat designs featuring Beast and Winnie the Pooh will be available ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD.)

A video was posted to X featuring the new set.

A magical flood of ink is unleashed from the Great Illuminary and sets the stage for the next chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG. Follow the link for a first look: https://t.co/bwOmHthlgw#DisneyLorcana #TCG #RiseOfTheFloodborn pic.twitter.com/XVm7F5vZBh — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) September 12, 2023

‘Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn’ will feature more than 200 new cards, with Winnie the Pooh and Tiana coming to the character lineup.

More Disney stories will also be added including:

Disney’s “The Jungle Book”

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

“The Great Mouse Detective”

“Pinocchio”

“Zootopia”

“Raya and the Last Dragon.”

All cards in the set will be playable with the cards from the First Chapter.

A new game ability will also be added called Resist.

This keyword “indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand. For example, Resist + 2 on a character would mean any damage dealt to them is reduced by 2.”

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition

A new “Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition” contains six cards featuring “never-before-seen alternate artwork drawn by Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios.” These cards are alternate versions of existing cards in Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter and Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. The six cards will feature an exclusive Disney100 frame design, satin holographic foil finish, and a copy of the animator’s signature.

The Disney100 Edition will include four Rise of the Floodborn booster packs as well and will arrive at both local game stores and mass retailers on December 1 at a price of $49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD.

Source: Press Release