Disney Lorcana Into the Inklands To Release In 2024







Ravensburger just released the second series for Disney Lorcana, “Rise of the Floodborn,” and now we have a new announcement for the next series, “Into the Inklands.” The new series will bring in new location cards. It will also feature characters like Scrooge McDuck, Jim Hawkins from “Treasure Planet,” and Kit Cloudkicker from “Tale Spin.”

“Into the Inklands” will be released on February 23, 2024, at select game stores and will hit mass retailers on March 8, 2024. There will be more than 200 new cards in these decks.

The location cards will include places like Motonui from “Moana” or the Jolly Roger from “Peter Pan.” These cards will also allow for new strategies, and some will give bonuses when they are visited.

The story for this set focuses on the aftermath of the flood of mixed inks from “Rise of the Floodborn.”

“.. Illumineers who were mysteriously transported to the realm of Lorcana (The First Chapter). After accidentally unleashing a flood of mixed ink (Rise of the Floodborn) that scattered precious lore throughout the realm, Illumineers are now tasked with finding the lore and returning it to the Hall of Lorcana. However, their quest may be more treacherous than they realize, as an ominous shadow storm has been spotted gathering at the edges of Lorcana, adding urgency and mystery to the path ahead..”

Filip Francke the Global Head of Games at Ravensburger offered this statement:

“With each new release, enthusiasm and excitement for the Disney Lorcana TCG grows in magnitude. Watching this community consistently grow and become more diverse tells us that we are getting it just right with Disney fans who are completely charmed by the art and stories, TCG die-hards who appreciate the strategic gameplay, and even new players who have tried their very first TCG and now play every weekend.”

Upcoming “Into the Inklands” Sets and Pricing.

When these sets release in February players can expect two Starter Decks with either Amber/Emerald or Sapphire/Ruby cards ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD.) Booster packs for ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD.) A new Illumineers Trove for ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD.) A Gift Set for ($29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD.)

There will also be Card Sleeves for($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD), Deck Boxes for ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD), Card Portfolios for ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) and Playmats for ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD.)

Source Ravensburger Press Release