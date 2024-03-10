Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Arrives at the Disney Store!







The latest expansion of the popular trading card game is available directly from the Disney Store. The new items offered are Lorcana: Into the Inklands booster packs, starter packs, and two card portfolios.

For those with a collection of Lorcana cards, you’ll want to snag the latest booster pack tray. For $143.99, you’ll get 24 packs containing 12 random cards.

Every pack is listed to include the following:

Six common cards

Three uncommon cards

Two rare, super rare, or legendary cards

One foil card (random rarity level)

The artwork on the packaging features an adventurous Piglet, Jafar, and a mountaineer Minnie Mouse:

Boosters are limited to 5 per guest.

The starter packs feature Peter Pan & Bongo and Moana & Scrooge McDuck. Each starter deck will set you back $16.99.

I’m really digging the updated costume they gave Peter:

Interestingly, Disney chose to update Moana’s garb while leaving Scrooge relatively the same:

The starter decks include the following:

Ready-to-play starter deck

Includes pre-constructed deck with a specific card list*

58 trading cards

Moana foil card

Scrooge McDuck foil card

11 game tokens

Booster pack with 12 randomized cards

Rulebook

The asterisk notes that “specific designs cannot be requested.”

Starter packs are limited to 2 per guest.

So, where are you going to put all of your Lorcana trading cards? If you grew up in the 1990s as I did, you know how seriously we took keeping our card collections pristine. We used binders! And you can, too!

The Disney Store has two new Lorcana-themed portfolios: one featuring the Evil Queen and the other Stitch. Each binder is $19.99.

Each binder holds 64 standard-sized cards and eight oversized ones. Although, I’m not sure how sturdy these things are. It says they’re made of cardboard. They might be a bit bendy.

Yes, even these portfolios are limited to 2 per guest.

Will you be picking up the latest Lorcana stuff? Let us know!

[Source: Disney Store]