Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Arrives at the Disney Store!

The latest expansion of the popular trading card game is available directly from the Disney Store. The new items offered are Lorcana: Into the Inklands booster packs, starter packs, and two card portfolios.
For those with a collection of Lorcana cards, you’ll want to snag the latest booster pack tray. For $143.99, you’ll get 24 packs containing 12 random cards.
Every pack is listed to include the following:
- Six common cards
- Three uncommon cards
- Two rare, super rare, or legendary cards
- One foil card (random rarity level)
The artwork on the packaging features an adventurous Piglet, Jafar, and a mountaineer Minnie Mouse:
Boosters are limited to 5 per guest.
The starter packs feature Peter Pan & Bongo and Moana & Scrooge McDuck. Each starter deck will set you back $16.99.
I’m really digging the updated costume they gave Peter:
Interestingly, Disney chose to update Moana’s garb while leaving Scrooge relatively the same:
The starter decks include the following:
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes pre-constructed deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Moana foil card
- Scrooge McDuck foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
The asterisk notes that “specific designs cannot be requested.”
Starter packs are limited to 2 per guest.
So, where are you going to put all of your Lorcana trading cards? If you grew up in the 1990s as I did, you know how seriously we took keeping our card collections pristine. We used binders! And you can, too!
The Disney Store has two new Lorcana-themed portfolios: one featuring the Evil Queen and the other Stitch. Each binder is $19.99.
Each binder holds 64 standard-sized cards and eight oversized ones. Although, I’m not sure how sturdy these things are. It says they’re made of cardboard. They might be a bit bendy.
Yes, even these portfolios are limited to 2 per guest.
Will you be picking up the latest Lorcana stuff? Let us know!
[Source: Disney Store]
