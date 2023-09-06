Disney Lorcana Card Game Triggered VIOLENCE at Tabletop Gaming Convention?!







Pushing, shoving and overturning wheelchairs. All so gamers could get their hands on the new Disney trading card game, Lorcana.

We knew the Disney Lorcana trading card game was a huge hit, given the short supply of cards and the insane resale prices.

What we didn’t know was that the launch of Disney Lorcana was marred by eager gamers getting into literal physical altercations over the game at Gen Con 2023, the biggest tabletop game convention in North America. The convention took place in early August.

It’s really no surprise that eager gamers would get a bit testy, given the insane line for Disney Lorcana. Check out this video by TheGameBoyGeek on YouTube.

What’s the Big Deal With Disney Lorcana?

Why the demand? Disney Lorcana is a collectible trading card game similar to Magic the Gathering, and many people (correctly) thought the first series cards would fetch big bucks on the secondary market. Also, Lorcana appeals to Disney fans in addition to normal TCG players, and some may be concerned that the lawsuit between publisher Ravensburger and rival Upper Deck will lead to the line getting canceled.

According to Polygon, things got so chaotic at Gen Con that there were verbal and physical confrontations over obtaining the cards.

But when the Gen Con gates were opened, the fan-made line was not honored by security. Instead, it was broken up. The mix-up put Ravensburger’s most dedicated fans at a sudden disadvantage, with many having to get back into a new line with hours of waiting still ahead of them. That’s when the alleged pushing and verbal confrontations occurred. One attendee even reported a wheelchair was overturned in the crush.

The Locana drama was pretty well documented on Twitter/X, but didn’t seem to be reported on by many media outlets aside from Polygon.

Gen Con took to social media to announce that the next lineup for Lorcana would begin the night before to try and avoid more incidents.

Attendees expressed their displeasure with how things were handled the previous day.

“I was there at 5am this morning when you told us to line up in one spot, then 4 hours later you said there was no line and everyone shoved forward then seethed for an hour until the opened the door and then a stamped flooded the hall to a stop,” an attendee responded. “I never got a chance to purchase it.”

Another recounted how a wheelchair was turned over in the chaos.

“Got shoved over by the lorcana mob as they were letting the ADA people in by people trying to shove their way in,” they said in response to the post. “I got pushed over and twisted my ankle, I watched someone’s wheelchair get tipped. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

According to the initial report, Gen Con and game manufacturer Ravensburger reportedly course-corrected and minimized incidents for the remainder of the weekend.

“Gen Con have been excellent partners and we greatly appreciate their efforts in working with us to find a line management solution,” said Mike Ritchie, Ravensburger North America’s head of marketing, in a written statement issued to Polygon on Monday morning. “They worked quickly with us and the Indiana Convention Center to figure out a solution that worked incredibly well throughout the rest of the weekend. We have not started conversations with Gen Con about 2024 but we will do everything we can from both sides to ensure attendees at next year’s convention have a great experience.”

Polygon also noted that the publisher brought out coffee, donuts, and other snacks starting the morning of August 4. “But it still doesn’t make up for that poorly run first morning,” the publication opined.

Disney Lorcana Wasn’t Disney’s First Trading Card Game

Disney Lorcana isn’t Disney’s first forway into collectible trading card games. It was predated by Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom. However, fans who don’t visit regularly visited Disney theme parks might not be familiar with this one.

This game blended the magic of Disney storytelling with the excitement of a collectible card game. Visitors to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World have the chance to join forces with Merlin the magician and become apprentice sorcerers on a quest to thwart the plans of Disney villains.

Players were equipped with special spell cards, each featuring beloved Disney characters, which they can use to combat the sinister intentions of characters like Maleficent, Ursula, and Hades. The game unfolds across various locations within the park, where players engage in real-time battles by simply scanning their cards at designated portals. Each card possessed unique spells and strengths, adding an element of strategy and surprise to the gameplay.

In 2021, Disney announced that the game would be shut down due to “changes in guest use of mobile technology.”

Disney Lorcana Madness Feels Like Pokemon All Over Again

During the pandemic, something quite unexpected happened in the world of Pokemon trading cards: grown men found themselves entangled in rather heated brawls right inside the stores. It’s a rather intriguing phenomenon that sheds light on the enduring allure of Pokemon, bridging generations in an unconventional way.

The scarcity of these collectible cards, exacerbated by disruptions in supply chains, heightened the fervor among enthusiasts of all ages. Adults, driven by nostalgia and the promise of potential investment, eagerly joined the quest to secure those elusive cards. In a surprising turn of events, disputes over card availability sometimes escalated into physical altercations, presenting an unusual challenge for store owners who had to maintain order and ensure the safety of all patrons.

The situation became so crazy that Target even banned Pokemon card sales in 2021, citing safety concerns.

Let’s hope the demand for Disney Lorcana cards doesn’t get that stupid.