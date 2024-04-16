Disney Lollipop Starbucks Tumbler, Spirit Jersey, Loungefly Mini Backpack and Ears Now Available







Disney has a new lollipop-themed line of park merchandise that features a Starbucks Tumbler, Spirit Jersey, Loungefly Mini backpack, and mouse ears. These are part of the Disney Eats collection, now available on DisneyStore.com.

Let’s take a look!

“Fans of the delicious Parks lollipops will get a lick out of this Starbucks® tumbler inspired by the popular candy. Featuring a faceted blue translucent domed lid, its colorful allover swirled exterior resembles the Mickey icon-shaped treat. The coordinating multicolored Walt Disney World logo includes a lollipop that’ll make you hunger for your next trip to the Parks.

“Fans of the delicious Parks lollipops will get a lick out of this Starbucks® tumbler inspired by the popular candy. Featuring a faceted blue translucent domed lid, its colorful allover swirled exterior resembles the Mickey icon-shaped treat. The coordinating multicolored Disneyland Resort logo includes a lollipop that’ll make you hunger for your next trip to the Parks.”

Sizes XS-XXL. 100% cotton.

“When it comes to standing out on your visits to The Most Magical Place on Earth, you’ve got it licked with this colorful Spirit Jersey featuring Mickey icon lollipops. Inspired by the popular Disney Parks treat, this shirt will be a sweet addition to your wardrobe and one you’ll look forward to wearing on your next trip to Walt Disney World.”

“When it comes to standing out on your visits to The Happiest Place on Earth, you’ve got it licked with this colorful Spirit Jersey featuring Mickey icon lollipops. Inspired by the popular Disney Parks treat, this shirt will be a sweet addition to your wardrobe and one you’ll look forward to wearing on your next trip to Disneyland.”

“Fans of the delicious Parks lollipops will get a lick out of this mini backpack inspired by the colorful candy. Looks like someone’s taken a bite out of the Mickey icon-shaped lollipop exterior pocket on this simulated leather bag from Loungefly. Looking good enough to eat, the mouth-watering allover print features the sweet treat so you’ll hunger for your next trip to the Parks.”

“Fans of the delicious Parks lollipops will get a lick out of this Minnie Mouse ear headband inspired by the colorful candy. The ears are formed from tubes of brightly colored velour fabric that are coiled to replicate the sweet treat while striped satin is used for the bow and headband exterior of this headband. Looking good enough to eat, the mouth-watering design will make you hunger for your next trip to the Parks.”

These items are available on the Disney Store now!