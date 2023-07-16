Disney Lists The Haunted Mansion on Zillow For Film Promotion







Ever wonder what Disney’s Haunted Mansion would be worth if it were a real home? Well, now you can find out how much “wall-to-wall creeps and hot and cold running chills” are worth, as Disney and Zillow have teamed up for a promotional listing to promote the new Haunted Mansion film. It is fantastic and feels like Disney of old. I love it!

While the mansion is “delightfully unlivable,” it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, but it will cost you your soul.

The home is listed as having five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 13,195 square feet.

Like any other Zillow listing they break down the basics like price per square foot, type, year built, etc.

My personal favorites are Cooling: “without notice” and Parking: “None, Run.”

The house is listed as being built in 1823 and offers this information on the location.

“Only minutes from downtown New Orleans, just outside the city on a secluded bayou road, this property, which dates back to the late 19th century, has been miraculously preserved in its original condition. It is important to disclose that this property is indeed haunted, and its inhabitants inflict terror and promise eternal entrapment to all who enter. We are certain that you will find this place irresistible and promise that once you see it in person, you will find it impossible to leave it behind.”

There are set images you can click on and a “house tour with an agent” video:

Property Highlights include:

“Unique Architecture: The home showcases an exquisite blend of Gothic Revival and Victorian aesthetics, exuding an air of timeless malevolence. The stately facade, complete with a grand entrance and eerie ambiance, creates a horrifying experience which includes the feeling of complete hopelessness that is bound to leave you questioning your own reality.”

Home Details given are as follows:

“Interior Details

Foyer: A grand entryway with statues that threaten your life.

A grand entryway with statues that threaten your life. Great Hall: Ideal for entertaining invited and uninvited guests.

Ideal for entertaining invited and uninvited guests. Library: A collection that inspires unforgettable nightmares.

A collection that inspires unforgettable nightmares. Ballroom: Lovely space where ghostly souls celebrate and imprison.

Lovely space where ghostly souls celebrate and imprison. Séance Room: Perfect for summoning the dead and human possession.

Perfect for summoning the dead and human possession. Hallway: Didn’t get your steps in? Keep walking. Forever.

Didn’t get your steps in? Keep walking. Forever. Conservatory: Enjoy exotic plants and eerie supernatural phenomena.

Enjoy exotic plants and eerie supernatural phenomena. Attic: A foreboding room, a miserable unliving bride included.

Exterior details Gated Entrance: Great for keeping guests in. Forever.

Great for keeping guests in. Forever. Garden: Stroll the pathway full of elegant shrubbery and evil spirits.

Stroll the pathway full of elegant shrubbery and evil spirits. Weather: Ominous dark clouds and eerie foreboding mist.

Ominous dark clouds and eerie foreboding mist. Cemetery: A constant mist and fog allows the unliving to roam freely.” It’s a fantastic film tie in! What do you think? Comment and let us know!