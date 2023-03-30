Disney Lays off 200- 300 Streaming Employees in China







Disney has started to layoff employees across the company, even in China, where they have just laid between 200- 300 people. I have seen conflicting reports on the numbers. The employees impacted were technology employees based in Beijing. They worked on “personalization, search, and customer identification for Disney’s streaming services.”

According to the site PingWest, those cuts were made at Hulu. They indicate the number closer to 200. This is equivalent to 90% of the workforce at that office. PingWest also stated that the positions at that office were highly sought after:

“Its strong reputation for work culture, compensation, technology and benefits has made it a highly sought-after employer in China’s competitive job market, thus attracting the best talent in China, such as those graduating from top universities.”

These layoffs were part of the 7,000 cuts that Disney has stated they would make to assist in a target budget cut of $5.5 billion this year. The positions were not only in the United States. Many forget that Disney has branches worldwide, especially with Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar streaming services.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that there would be three rounds of layoffs. The first one is currently happening and is expected to continue this week. A much larger round is set to occur in April, and another round will take place closer to summer.

