Disney Launches New The Little Mermaid Spotlight Collection







2023 is going to showcase ‘The Little Mermaid.’ A new live-action film is coming out on May 26, 2023. Disney is kicking off the Ariel push now with a ‘The Little Mermaid’ Spotlight Collection featuring the iconic, animated Ariel.

The collection includes pieces across several categories including housewares, clothing, toys, ears, and even a “splash pad” kiddie pool!

Let’s take a look!

As you can see there are a lot of eclectic options in this collection. As usual Disney wants to make sure to cover all their bases to get as many sales as possible. Who can blame them really?

Which item (s) are your favorite? Comment and let us know!