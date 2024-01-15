Disney Launches Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Castle Spirit Jerseys, Ears and Magic Bands







Disney has just launched some new items for their Disney Castle Collection featuring Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. The new merchandise features Spirit Jerseys, mouse ears, MagicBands and more.

Let’s take a look!

Disneyland

“Top off your look with majestic style when you don this sequined Minnie Ear Headband from The Happiest Place on Earth. Sleeping Beauty Castle is featured in golden screen art on the padded black left ear and is embroidered at the center of the black sequin bow, making this Disneyland accessory ear-resistible!

Soft, padded, sequined mouse ears

Front of left ear features golden screen art of Sleeping Beauty Castle and Disneyland ”D”

Right ear and back of left ear covered with golden flecks

Black sequin bow

Embroidered Sleeping Beauty Castle at center of bow

Outer headband features golden flecks

Non-slip velour interior“

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. This MagicBand+ design features a schematic design of Sleeping Beauty Castle and classic Disneyland logo.

Includes one MagicBand+ with Disneyland design

Strap features allover schematic drawings of Sleeping Beauty Castle

Tappable icon features Disneyland ”D”

“Celebrate the golden age of Disneyland with this fairytale Spirit Jersey from The Happiest Place on Earth. Sleeping Beauty Castle is featured in shimmering gold screen art on the back of this pullover that has an allover tie-dye wash and gold speckles. ”Disneyland Resort” is spelled out in gold puff ink across the back shoulders while the Park’s iconic ”D” symbol adds a glamorous dimension to the front.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Gold puff ink ”Disneyland Resort” lettering on back shoulder

Gold Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art on back

Puffy gold ”D” icon on front chest

Sleeping Beauty Castle outlined in gold screen art on front chest

Allover tie-dye wash

Fabric accented with golden speckles

Medium weight fabric

Long sleeves

Pieced yoke

Dropped shoulders

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem“

“Top off your look with majestic style when you don this sequined Minnie ear headband from The Most Magical Place on Earth. Cinderella Castle is featured in golden screen art on the padded black left ear and is embroidered at the center of the black sequin bow, making this Walt Disney World accessory ear-resistible!

Soft, padded, sequined mouse ears

Front of left ear features golden screen art of Cinderella Castle and Walt Disney World logo

Right ear and back of left ear covered with golden flecks

Black sequin bow

Embroidered Cinderella Castle at center of bow

Outer headband features golden flecks

Non-slip velour interior“

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. This MagicBand+ design features a schematic design of Cinderella Castle and classic Walt Disney World logo.

Includes one MagicBand+ with Walt Disney World design

Strap features allover schematic drawings of Cinderella Castle

Tappable icon features Walt Disney World logo“

Sizes XS-XXL available.

“Celebrate the golden age of Walt Disney World with this fairytale Spirit Jersey from The Most Magical Place on Earth. Cinderella Castle is featured in shimmering gold screen art on the back of this pullover that has an allover tie-dye wash and gold speckles. ”Walt Disney World” is spelled out in gold puff ink across the back shoulders while the Park’s iconic logo adds a glamorous dimension to the front.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Gold puff ink ”Walt Disney World” lettering on back shoulder

Gold Cinderella Castle screen art on back

Puffy gold ”D” icon on front chest

Cinderella Castle outlined in gold screen art on front chest

Allover tie-dye wash

Fabric accented with golden speckles

Medium weight fabric

Long sleeves

Pieced yoke

Dropped shoulders

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem“

These items are currently available on Shop Disney!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!