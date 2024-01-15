Disney Launches Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Castle Spirit Jerseys, Ears and Magic Bands

Disney has just launched some new items for their Disney Castle Collection featuring Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. The new merchandise features Spirit Jerseys, mouse ears, MagicBands and more.
Disneyland
Minnie Mouse Sleeping Beauty Castle Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99
“Top off your look with majestic style when you don this sequined Minnie Ear Headband from The Happiest Place on Earth. Sleeping Beauty Castle is featured in golden screen art on the padded black left ear and is embroidered at the center of the black sequin bow, making this Disneyland accessory ear-resistible!
- Soft, padded, sequined mouse ears
- Front of left ear features golden screen art of Sleeping Beauty Castle and Disneyland ”D”
- Right ear and back of left ear covered with golden flecks
- Black sequin bow
- Embroidered Sleeping Beauty Castle at center of bow
- Outer headband features golden flecks
- Non-slip velour interior“
Sleeping Beauty Castle MagicBand+- $44.99
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. This MagicBand+ design features a schematic design of Sleeping Beauty Castle and classic Disneyland logo.
- Includes one MagicBand+ with Disneyland design
- Strap features allover schematic drawings of Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Tappable icon features Disneyland ”D”
Sleeping Beauty Castle Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults –$79.99
“Celebrate the golden age of Disneyland with this fairytale Spirit Jersey from The Happiest Place on Earth. Sleeping Beauty Castle is featured in shimmering gold screen art on the back of this pullover that has an allover tie-dye wash and gold speckles. ”Disneyland Resort” is spelled out in gold puff ink across the back shoulders while the Park’s iconic ”D” symbol adds a glamorous dimension to the front.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Gold puff ink ”Disneyland Resort” lettering on back shoulder
- Gold Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art on back
- Puffy gold ”D” icon on front chest
- Sleeping Beauty Castle outlined in gold screen art on front chest
- Allover tie-dye wash
- Fabric accented with golden speckles
- Medium weight fabric
- Long sleeves
- Pieced yoke
- Dropped shoulders
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem“
Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse Cinderella Castle Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99
“Top off your look with majestic style when you don this sequined Minnie ear headband from The Most Magical Place on Earth. Cinderella Castle is featured in golden screen art on the padded black left ear and is embroidered at the center of the black sequin bow, making this Walt Disney World accessory ear-resistible!
- Soft, padded, sequined mouse ears
- Front of left ear features golden screen art of Cinderella Castle and Walt Disney World logo
- Right ear and back of left ear covered with golden flecks
- Black sequin bow
- Embroidered Cinderella Castle at center of bow
- Outer headband features golden flecks
- Non-slip velour interior“
Cinderella Castle MagicBand+ – $44.99
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. This MagicBand+ design features a schematic design of Cinderella Castle and classic Walt Disney World logo.
- Includes one MagicBand+ with Walt Disney World design
- Strap features allover schematic drawings of Cinderella Castle
- Tappable icon features Walt Disney World logo“
Cinderella Castle Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults –$79.99
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“Celebrate the golden age of Walt Disney World with this fairytale Spirit Jersey from The Most Magical Place on Earth. Cinderella Castle is featured in shimmering gold screen art on the back of this pullover that has an allover tie-dye wash and gold speckles. ”Walt Disney World” is spelled out in gold puff ink across the back shoulders while the Park’s iconic logo adds a glamorous dimension to the front.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Gold puff ink ”Walt Disney World” lettering on back shoulder
- Gold Cinderella Castle screen art on back
- Puffy gold ”D” icon on front chest
- Cinderella Castle outlined in gold screen art on front chest
- Allover tie-dye wash
- Fabric accented with golden speckles
- Medium weight fabric
- Long sleeves
- Pieced yoke
- Dropped shoulders
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem“
These items are currently available on Shop Disney!
