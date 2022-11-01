Disney Kicks Off Ultimate Toy Drive Supporting Toys For Tots

Disney has officially kicked off it’s Toys For Tots Ultimate Toy Drive on Shop Disney! This annual toy drive effort will continue now through December 24, 2022.

For years Disney has worked hand-in-hand with Toys For Tots. This year marks 75 years since the partnership began back in 1947 when Walt Disney and his animators designed the original Toys For Tots train logo.

There are a couple of ways you can help.

Donate a toy online through Shop Disney.

Disney has about 13 different items you can purchase online and donate to the toy drive.

2. You can donate a toy in person at select Disney locations through December 12. Toys can be donated at:

Disney Stores (there are only a few left.)

Disney Springs

Downtown Disney

I am not sure exactly where to drop them off at Disney Springs or Downtown Disney, but there will be donation location in both shopping districts.

3. You can donate to your local Toys For Tots drive by placing toys in donation boxes at your local area businesses.

I’m sure Disney will also give extra money to the cause too. They usually do, but they have not yet posted about it. Stay tuned for more details when they do. I just wanted to let you know that their annual toy drive has kicked off.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!