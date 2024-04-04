Disney Is Using 25th Anniversary Screenings of ‘Star Wars The Phantom Menace’ To Promote ‘The Acolyte’







Disney really wants to make their latest ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ show ‘The Acolyte’ stick. They are so desperate to do it that they are reportedly making a ‘first look’ part of the special 25th Anniversary screenings of ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.‘

If you want to see the 25th-anniversary screening of the film over Star Wars Day weekend, you will have to watch ‘The Acolyte’ first look as well.

Steeped in Controversy

‘The Acolyte’ has been controversial since it was first announced in Variety before Disney even confirmed that it was true. Some saw the “leak” as a way to push this show through by releasing the genie so it’s harder to put it back in the bottle.

Another big part of the controversy is the showrunner herself, Leslye Headland, who was a personal assistant to Harvey Weinstein at one point. However, she has not been accused of anything that we know of.

Disney was also sued by one of the ‘The Acolyte’ executive producers, Karyn McCarthy. McCarthy said she passed on another offer and then was told that Lucasfilm had changed their minds.

Fans also do not seem to accept this show in the way Disney would want. When the trailer was dropped, it received one of the worst downvote to upvote ratios in the Star Wars universe—currently sitting at 187k upvotes to 641k downvotes.

Here is the trailer:





Some are also concerned about a seeming time retcon for the show. Ironically in ‘The Phantom Menace,’ it was stated by one character that the Jedi believed that the Sith had been extinct for a millennium. ‘The Acolyte’ is only about 100 years before “The Phantom Menace.”

However, the Sith were clearly not extinct, as we had Darth Maul and Darth Sidious in the film.

Disney+ will begin airing the series on June 4, 2024, a month after the preview.

Here is the synopsis for the show:

“The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

What do you think?