Disney Is Teaming Up With Warner Bros. For New Disney+, Hulu, and Max Streaming Bundle







In an interesting twist, Disney is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new bundle that will include Disney+, Hulu, and Max. I guess it shouldn’t be surprising since Disney is already teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox for a new sports streaming bundle with ESPN, but I honestly did not expect this.

The new streaming bundle is set to be made available this summer but we don’t have a price for it yet. Nor is there an announced launch date.

Customers will be able to purchase the new plan on any of the three streaming platforms. The companies are calling it “the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment, including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros. and many more.”

Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment offered this statement:

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value. This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery also offered a statement saying:

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

With the “streaming wars” it seems that rivals are going to have to find ways to help each other if they want to beat Netflix. Disney with Hulu and Warner Bros. Discover with Max aren’t large enough alone, but can they take down the giant if they merge together?

Plus Disney needs some big news to try and stop their stock from plummeting.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!