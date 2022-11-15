Disney Is Sending Out Invites For A Summer Alumni Program. Are Staffing Issues That Bad?

It’s being reported on social media that members of the Disney Alumni Association are getting letters from Disney offering them an opportunity to return this summer to work in the parks. This is causing people to question just how bad Disney’s staffing shortages are if they are trying to alumni to return to work for a summer. By now most people have families, jobs and lives they can’t leave just to work as temporary help.

Several members of the DAA are reporting receiving an invitation to once again be “interns” for the summer.

Tell me WDW is having staffing problems without telling me WDW is having staffing problems. https://t.co/0XOMwMZzag — How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) November 14, 2022

Twitter user @mainandmagic shared the letter she received.

I’m 43. My CP ended in 2001. My professional internship ended in 2004. pic.twitter.com/jhKvFjjzFX — Dawn – Main and Magic Podcast (@mainandmagic) November 15, 2022



“The Disney Summer Alumni College Program is returning! Are you in need of some extra pixie dust? We have a special opportunity just for you – our Disney College Program Alumni!

Continue your journey of magic and impact this summer on the 2023 Summer Alumni College Program! Unlike your first College Program, this program will last three to five months and you will get to live in the new housing community, Flamingo Crossings Village. This new community features apartments equipped with a full sized washer and dryer, bedroom and living room furniture, and a flat screen TV. Plus, the community includes additional amenities like a 12,500 sq. ft. fitness center, quiet spaces to study, resort-style pools, and bus transportation around central Florida!

In addition to creating magic at Walt Disney World® Resort, you will never have the opportunity to get bored because there is a full slate of activities waiting to fill your time! Everything you love and remember from your first program, like trips around central Florida, Discover Disney backstage learning offerings, character meet and greets, grocery bingo and of course, memories in the theme parks with complimentary park access, will be part of your Summer Program memories.

Not only will the 2023 Summer Alumni Program allow you to return for a taste of Disney magic, but you will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters to learn about part-time and full-time roles, so the magic never has to end!

Remember, this is a special opportunity only to Disney College Program Alumni. So, are you ready to return to the magic? Apply to the Disney College Program Summer Alumni Program today! Be sure to share the news with your best pals from your previous program, too!

Summer Alumni Program arrival dates are available beginning in March and continuing through May 2023 with a departure in August 2023.”

More alumni chimed in:

I received the same email. Spring ’91 WDWCP graduate here. — Glenn Welch (@dizwiz) November 15, 2022

Aren’t they cutting jobs and putting a freeze on hiring? — MSA (@msalpert) November 15, 2022

So for other branches they are doing a hiring freeze, but for parks staff they are not and they are trying to get people as cheap as possible. Wow!

As it turns out, announcing layoffs is not good for attracting new workers. On top of all the things they already do to not attract workers. 😂🙄 — Matt (@HorizonsOne) November 14, 2022

Soon they’ll even open up their college program to countries it was previously unavailable to. Providing that labour comes CHEAP of course. — Hilde Heyvaert (@kittensandsteam) November 15, 2022

Wow. When HR says they’re gonna keep your application on file, I guess they mean it, and for 25 years. — Randall Gardner (@randydgardner) November 14, 2022

My cousin was offered a cp positon but declined because they increased rent but not pay. She can’t afford it. Their loss. — Laura Paisant (@LaLaNeedsANap) November 14, 2022

Got the same email. Active on @Disney_Alumni & would love to go back, even though it’s been 12 years since my DCP & even then – I was the oldest CP of friends there at 23 yo. — 🏳️‍⚧️ A Fellow Dreamfinder 🏳️‍⚧️ (@figmentforever) November 15, 2022

Got an email about the Disney Alumni Program. It starts a month after my theater contract ends & ends a month before the next one starts. It’s tempting, but I’ve already done my time as a CP — Kristin (@stitcharoo626) November 14, 2022

It’s unclear what is prompting Disney to reach out to former College Program alumni to return to work, but it just might have something to do with Bob Chapek’s memo that Disney is putting a hiring freeze in place, laying off staff, reducing content spend and slashing expenses overall.