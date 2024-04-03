Disney is Selling Fort Wilderness Cabins on Facebook Marketplace?!







We know things are hard for the Walt Disney Company right now, but is the Mouse in such dire straits that it’s selling off Fort Wilderness Cabins on Facebook Marketplace? Well, it’s partially true.

Cabins that used to be at the Fort Wilderness resort in Walt Disney World are for sale on Meta’s social media site. However, the 20+ year-old rustic shelters are no longer Disney’s property.

It turns out that the Walt Disney Company isn’t selling the cabins. Dream Life Mobile Homes is behind the “Take Fort Wilderness Home” sale. Early last year, we learned that the resort was getting rid of several cabins in favor of more updated guest lodgings.

Click Orlando spotted the fully furnished former resort dwellings on Facebook Marketplace. Each cabin is 500 square feet and surprisingly affordable in today’s market.

According to the company behind this project, the goal is to provide affordable housing while minimizing waste:

“The Orlando Resort Cabin project is an exciting opportunity for our partnership to assist a local resort in minimizing waste during the construction process. We are honored to be a part of this historic endeavor as we assist in the removal and relocation of the existing log cabins. All cabin sales go through our brokerage firm Dream Life Mobile Homes.“

The cabins appear to have been modernized (compared to what they looked like 25 years ago when on Disney property). For $49,900, you’ll get the following included with the rugged tiny home:

Sold fully furnished/functional (A/C, Appliances, Furniture, etc. included!)

Units built btwn. 1998-2001 -Approx. 500sqft 12’x42′

1 Bed/1 Bath (Sleeps 6)

Only local delivery is included. If you live outside the Orlando area, you must set up transportation/shipping.

Visit the company’s official site for more information and a virtual tour of the former Fort Wilderness cabins.

Would you live in a former Fort Wilderness cabin? Let us know.

[Source: Click Orlando]