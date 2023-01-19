Disney is Rolling Out A ‘Deal’ Involving the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser–Kind Of.

Disney is finally trying to offer some kind of “deal” involving the ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser hotel. But it really isn’t much of a deal and it’s a hotel discount for staying a couple of nights after you do the a $4,800-$6,000+ “trip” on the Starcruiser Halcyon. You can save “Up to $700 on a 2-Night Stay at Select Disney Resort Hotels When Combined with Select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages.”

So “select” Starcruiser voyages and select Disney resort hotels and the savings is on the hotel and not a great deal when you figure you are still paying full price for the Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

The nights you can take advantage of this “deal” run from February 5- September 30, 2023 and they are “select.” Here are the dates the deal is NOT available on: February 16, 18 and 22; March 12 and 14; April 3, 7, 9, 11 and 13; May 3 and 17; June 12 and 16; July 24; and August 9, 15, 19, 21 and 23, 2023.

I crossed those dates out in red and here is what is left for January – September, 2023:

Save up to $700 on a 2-night stay at select Disney Resort hotels when you book a select

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through September 30, 2023 — valid for stays immediately before or after your voyage.

This really is not much of a deal. Especially when your choices for hotel are mostly “Deluxe” resort accommodations!

Of course the more expensive the hotel the bigger the discount:

Save $350 a night (2-nights) at the following resort hotels:

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save $250 a night (2-nights) at the following resort hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Save $150 a night (2-nights) at:

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

That the deal. You get no discount on the overpriced ‘Star Wars’ hotel, but you can save money on the overpriced Deluxe hotels.

So much for more the Disney Board saying they are going to offer more “value” at the parks.

Here’s the fine print:

“Purchase of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package is required. The number of Resort hotel rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Offer not valid on select voyages—including those on the following dates: February 16, 18 and 22; March 12 and 14; April 3, 7, 9, 11 and 13; May 3 and 17; June 12 and 16; July 24; and August 9, 15, 19, 21 and 23, 2023. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same Resort hotel room. Resort hotel stay must occur on dates immediately before or after the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage, but does not need to be on consecutive nights. A maximum of 2 nights in a Resort hotel room maybe be booked with this offer. Cancelling the reservation for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will result in the cancellation of the Resort hotel stay and any applicable cancellation fees will apply. All Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser package components are only valid during the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage and cannot be redeemed during the Resort hotel stay. To learn more about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, contact your Travel Professional.

Important Details

Offer is nontransferable

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Additional per-adult charges my apply if more than 2 adults in Resort hotel room.

Discounted room offer excludes the following room types: campsites, cabins, studios and villas.

Advance reservations required.

Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included with your Disney Resort hotel reservation.”

You can learn more about the “deal” Here. Or contact your preferred travel agent.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: A friend.