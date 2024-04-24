Disney Is Now Selling “Starcruiser Guest Only” Outfits To Everyone Online

Remember the Galactic Starcruiser Hotel at Walt Disney World? The one that failed, and they closed it. Remember when they had merchandise on Shop Disney, but only guests with confirmed Starcruiser bookings could buy it? Well, now everyone can buy it, and some are even more expensive than before.
Star Wars Formal Tunic Adult Sizes – $69.99
Sizes XXS-3XL
Star Wars Formal Tunic Kids Sizes – $49.99
Sizes S-XL
“Imagine yourself in the Star Wars universe with this premium cosplay outfit. The elegantly tailored formal tunic features draped and pleated shoulders and includes a decorative metal greeblie. Create your own character and immerse yourself in an exciting Star Wars mission when wearing this dramatic roleplay costume.
- Gender neutral design and fit
- Exaggerated collar with pleating
- Self-stick fabric belt hooks in the back
- Attached alloy decorative greeblie
- Inspired by the Star Wars saga“
Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Tunic for Adults – Star Wars – $69.99
Sizes S-3XL
“Get into character as you prepare for your next Star Wars adventure. Inspired by the tunic worn by Senator Bail Organa’s security aide, with a neck design and color inspired by the original piece at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives, this short sleeve top will transform you into the hero of your exciting Star Wars mission.
- Imitation leather accents around neck
- High neck
- Short sleeves
- Coordinates with our Star Wars Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults, sold separately“
Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults – Star Wars – $149.99
Sizes S-3XL
“Get into character as you prepare for your next epic Star Wars adventure. Based on the stately long jacket worn by Senator Bail Organa’s security aide, its construction, color, and greeblie are inspired by the original piece at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives.
- Ankle-length jacket
- Four layered collars with imitation leather insets at shoulder
- Exaggerated fold back cuff on each arm has large metal greeblie
- Side seam pockets
- Coordinates with our Star Wars Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Tunic for Adults, sold separately“
Saber Trainer Tunic For Adults – $69.99
Sizes XXS-3XL
This is $10 cheaper than previously sold.
Saber Trainer Tunic For Kids – $59.99
Sizes S-XL
“Get into character for your next epic Star Wars adventure with this Trainer Tunic for adults. Inspired by the Saber Trainer uniform, this detailed cosplay outfit will transform you into the role of the expert wielder of a Lightsaber as you become the hero of your exciting Star Wars mission.
- Gender neutral design and fit
- Mock two-piece wrap style outfit with inside closures
- Attached pleated long sleeves
- Separate self-stick fabric belt with hook back”
Princess Leia’s Dress Adult – $129.99
Sizes XS-L currently are available.
This increased in price by $5.
Princess Leia’s Dress Child – $99.99
Sizes S-XL
“Get into character as you prepare for your next Star Wars adventure. Imagine yourself as Princess Leia in this detailed replica of her iconic dress. With its draped fabric, attached hood, and simulated leather belt you’ll feel like royalty on your epic Star Wars mission.
- Soft, draped fabric
- Attached hood
- Elastic waist
- Lined skirt
- Simulated leather belt with faux metallic detailing”
Padmé Amidala Cloak – $149.99
Sizes XXS-3XL
“Get into character as you prepare for an epic Star Wars adventure. Based on Padmé Amidala’s cloak as seen in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and displayed at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives, this dramatic flowing outfit features an oversized pleated hood so you’ll feel like royalty on your exciting Star Wars mission.
- Intricate burn out pattern in velour fabric creates a two tone effect with the lighter colored lining underneath
- Voluminous fabric flows when walking
- Oversized pleated hood
- Giant clasp at neck
- Inspired by the Star Wars saga“
This is what is available. Disney must be trying to get rid of the extra stock, as they are doing with the extra souvenir glasses from Halcyon- sending them to Disneyland.
It’s all available to the plebs now.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
