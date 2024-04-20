Disney Is Now Selling Loungefly Glow-In-The-Dark Three Caballeros Mouse Ears and They Are Fantastic!







Disney has added a new set of ears to their collection, and you can too. Based on the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros attraction in the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT, these Loungefly ears glow-in-the-dark to illuminate fireworks that look like the ones at the end of the ride!

The back features the pyramid and says ‘Saludos Amigos.”

Like other ears Disney has done recently, the bow is removable, so it can be worn by anyone!

“This simulated leather mouse ear headband with removable striped bow and cloisonné guitar centerpiece sends a greeting of ”Saludos Amigos” to everyone you meet. With glow-in-the-dark fireworks and music notes, it’s a festive souvenir of Walt Disney’s animated classic, The Three Caballeros, and the lively mascots of the Mexico Pavillion at EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Soft padded mouse ears

Simulated leather grain ears and band

Donald Duck, José Carioca and Panchito art with fireworks on front ears

Aracuan Bird art on back right ear

Embossed, raised ”Saludos Amigos!” greeting and Aztec pyramid on back ears

Glow-in-the-dark design elements

Removable, rainbow-striped bow with snap strap closure

Cloisonné guitar centerpiece

Printed ”Mexico–EPCOT World Showcase” logo on side of band“

There is also a backpack from Loungefly that will be coming soon as well! Here is an image of it from the Mainstreetmagicshop on eBay.

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros is one of our favorite rides at EPCOT and is one of the two rides in The World Showcase. It’s located inside the stepped pyramid building in the Mexico pavilion, where you can turn left to enter the World Showcase.

The attraction features a look at the culture of Mexico with Donald Duck, José Carioca, and Panchito.

