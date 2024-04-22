Disney Is Not Removing Snow White From The Parks But A Snow White Cast Member Was Fired







A new rumor is circulating that comes from a misunderstanding. People are under the impression that Snow White is being removed from Disney theme parks. This is not true. However, a Disney College Program student was fired over an incident involving Snow White.

According to Sophia Dottir, she was fired from Disney over an image of her dressed as Snow White as a child. From videos posted, it seems that she was playing princess characters at the Walt Disney Resort as part of her internship in the Disney College Program.

She says that a misunderstanding led to her termination from the “rodent theme park.” An investigation was launched when they thought she had violated rules about character integrity. Disney has strict rules about what character actors can reveal about the parts they play. They are not allowed to post about themselves as the characters for guests.

On Instagram, Ms Dottir posted an image of herself as Snow White, marked Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, with a caption saying, “Some things are simply meant to be.”

I can see why the implication is that she was an actor playing Snow White in the parks. Even though it was a photo of her as a child, it can be inferred that she was working as Snow White. However, there are posts from before this one that seemingly show her as Anna and Snow White, which is a big “no-no.”

Some are time-stamped four-six weeks ago, which may have been before she was fired.

Just today, she put up this video that seems to be her dressed as Snow White, interacting with a child. Of course, she has already been fired, so it isn’t a big deal now, but the images from before she was fired would likely be a problem.

She argues that the only “evidence” they presented her with was the photo of her as a child, but there seem to be more posts than that.

You can hear her side of it here.

So, no, Disney is not removing Snow White from the theme parks. However, one Snow White Cast Member was fired from the Disney College Program.

