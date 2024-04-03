Disney is Making the Silver Surfer a Woman in MCU Version of The Fantastic Four







When the Silver Surfer makes his debut in the MCU, he will now be a she.

Only a few hours after winning its proxy battle against Nelson Peltz, it’s been confirmed that the MCU version of the Silver Surfer will not be Norrin Radd, but rather his lover Shalla-Bal, empress of Zenn-La.

The female Silver Surfer will be played by Julia Garner of Ozark fame.

In the comics, Norrin Radd becomes the herald of Galactus to save his love and his homeworld from being devoured by the world eater.

Disney likely knew this would be a very unpopular decision among Marvel Comics fans, as the Surfer is a beloved character who has starred in his own animated series, a movie, and even video games. That could factor into why they waited to drop the news until after the proxy battle was over, as the rest of the Fantastic Four cast has already been announced.

Some outlets are speculating that Garner will play an “alternate universe” version of the Surfer.

While there are stories in which Silver Surfer shares his Power Cosmic with Shalla-Bal, she never actually carries the Silver Surfer title or appearance. At least not in the main Marvel timeline; fans will recall the alternate reality series Earth-X, where both Radd and Shalla-Bal share the name, look, and powers of Silver Surfer.

Still, the casting decision will likely upset many comic book fans, as Disney has notoriously race and gender-swapped many legacy characters when they finally make their MCU debut.

In fact, Disney’s race and gender swapping has become so obvious that they were mocked for it in a now infamous South Park special “Enter the Panderverse.”

It’s clear Marvel Studios is already revving up the hype engine for The Fantastic Four.

Helmed by director Matt Shakman, this reboot promises a “fresh take” on Marvel’s first family. Leading the charge as the brilliant and stretchable Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic) is Pedro Pascal, alongside Vanessa Kirby, who will portray the powerful and invisible Susan Storm (The Invisible Woman). Ebon Moss-Bachrach steps into the rocky shoes of Ben Grimm (The Thing), and Joseph Quinn lights up the screen as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch).

The Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

