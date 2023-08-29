Disney is Expanding The Haunted Mansion in Disneyland







Disney will soon welcome foolish mortals to an expanded Haunted Mansion area at Disneyland. The area surrounding the beloved attraction will get a makeover in anticipation of the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Here’s the official announcement from the Disney Parks Blog…

The stately grounds of the Haunted Mansion will expand with a spirited metamorphosis at Disneyland Resort next year. In 2024, the additions will build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit. Each of the gardens will feature unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping. In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for the Haunted Mansion grow their plants. The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds. And speaking of Madame Leota, we felt it was time to continue her presence beyond the walls of the Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that we are just “dying” to tell you more about in the future.

According to the announcement, construction will begin in January 2024 and “final arrangements” will take place later in the year.

We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.

In the meantime, check out the official images below!