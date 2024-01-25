Disney IONIQ 5: What is the Deal with this Disney100 Special Edition Car?







Hyundai has teamed up with Walt Disney Imagineering to create a special edition vehicle, the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary. This limited edition vehicle is based on Hyundai’s flagship all-electric IONIQ 5 model and features a unique design with Disney-inspired elements.

The exterior of the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is finished in Gravity Gold Matte paint and sports “Disney-inspired wheels” and specific Disney100 Platinum emblems on the fenders. The interior includes the Disney100 logo embossed on the front headrests and the center console, the same logo on the floor mats, and a motif with the outline of Mickey Mouse’s head on the front and rear door panels. Additionally, the infotainment system’s touchscreen displays a special Disney-themed startup animation that plays Disney music and shows the Disney100 logo and pixie dust when the car is turned on.

This model is based on the 320-horsepower, dual-motor all-wheel-drive IONIQ 5 and offers an EPA-estimated 260 miles of range per charge. Production of this special edition is limited to 1,000 units, and they are available at select dealerships for a starting price of $60,775, including the destination charge. The IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is designed to be a collectible item for Disney fans and electric vehicle enthusiasts alike​​​​​​​​.

What is the Hyundai IONIQ?

The Hyundai IONIQ line represents the South Korean automaker’s significant foray into the world of electrified vehicles, spanning hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric variants. Here’s a brief history of the IONIQ line:

Launch of the IONIQ Brand (2016): Hyundai introduced the IONIQ brand in 2016, debuting as the world’s first vehicle to offer three distinct electrified powertrains on a single, dedicated vehicle platform. It came in three versions: the IONIQ Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-In, and IONIQ Electric.

IONIQ Hybrid and IONIQ Electric (2016): The IONIQ Hybrid combined a gasoline engine with an electric motor, while the IONIQ Electric was a fully electric vehicle (EV). These models emphasized eco-friendly technology, including high-efficiency electric motors and advanced lithium-ion batteries.

IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid (2017): Following the hybrid and electric models, Hyundai introduced the IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid, which combined the features of the hybrid with the ability to be charged externally for extended electric-only driving range.

Updates and Improvements (2019-2020): Hyundai updated the IONIQ line in 2019 and 2020, with improvements to the electric model’s battery capacity and range, as well as enhancements in technology and safety features across the lineup.

Launch of the IONIQ 5 (2021): In 2021, Hyundai expanded the IONIQ brand with the introduction of the IONIQ 5, the first model under its new IONIQ electric vehicle sub-brand. The IONIQ 5 is a fully electric compact SUV built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), boasting advanced technology, spacious interior, and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

Has Disney Worked with Other Automobile Manufacturers Before?

Hyundai isn’t the first automobile manufacturer to collaborate with Disney. As for Disney’s previous working relationships with car manufacturers, there have been several notable collaborations:

General Motors (GM): One of the most famous partnerships was between Disney and General Motors, which resulted in the “Test Track” attraction at Epcot in Walt Disney World Resort. This attraction, which opened in 1999, allows visitors to experience the rigors of automotive testing in a simulated environment. GM was the sponsor of this attraction until 2012.

Chevrolet: Following GM’s departure, Chevrolet, a division of General Motors, became the new sponsor of the Test Track attraction in 2012. The revamped attraction features a design center where visitors can create their custom concept vehicles.

Honda: In Disneyland, California, Honda is the sponsor of the “Autopia” attraction, a driving adventure where park guests can drive miniature cars around a track. This partnership started in 2016 and brought Honda’s automotive technology into the attraction.

These collaborations between Disney and car manufacturers typically aim to combine entertainment with an educational glimpse into the automotive industry, showcasing the latest in vehicle technology and design.

You can learn more about the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition on the Hyundai website here.