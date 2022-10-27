Disney Introduces New Plus Sized Female Protagonist In ‘Reflect’

Disney has a series for Disney+ called ‘Short Circuit’ and in their latest group of short, experimental, films is a one called ‘Reflect.’ In this new short the protagonist is a plus-sized ballet dancer named Bianca. Like many young, plus-sized girls, Bianca struggles with self-doubt and self-esteem.

The short centers around Bianca’s struggles as she fights her own reflection to find her inner strength and self worth. ‘Reflect’ was directed by Hillary Bradfield who was a Disney Animation story artist on films like ‘Frozen 2’ and ‘Encanto.’

Here’s the announcement tweet from Disney:

An all-new Short Circuit Experimental Film has arrived! Stream “Reflect” and all the Short Circuit Experimental Films by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists now on @DisneyPlus. 🩰 🎆 pic.twitter.com/c0gw5U4ecc — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 14, 2022

Many are celebrating that Disney has made a plus-sized character the main protagonist as they are usually background or side characters in the story.

I can tell you from personal experience that it’s really hard to be heavier and in a setting like a dance class. Preconceived notions about what I could or couldn’t do helped further reinforce my own inner voice that I couldn’t and shouldn’t be doing it, even though I could do it and was doing it.

While some will be quick to point out how “unhealthy” this short is and how it’s “glorifying obesity,” I’m going to politely disagree. Isn’t it better to have positive representations of plus-sized girls being active and participating in a healthy activity than not? Wouldn’t it be better to encourage overweight people so they feel confident and accepted in trying to be active and be healthier instead of adding to the self-doubt they already have?

There is a Tweet being shared around, and I don’t know who it was originally from, but it seems to sum it all up pretty well:

“I saw this Disney short called Reflect and it emotionally tore me up. It’s about a little plus size girl doing ballet and the mirrors start to swallow her up because of her body insecurity but she destroys them by dancing anyway.”

I’m sure most of us have felt self-conscious or have been bullied over something. Some of us kept going and some of us left the situation. But most can find the positive message in the idea that you do what you love anyway, even when others and yourself tell you that you can’t.

‘Reflect’ is now available on Disney+.

Source: Glamour