Disney Introduces New Frog Characters For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure And A Look At Tiana’s New Costume







Disney is hard at work retheming Splash Mountain to the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will receive this new re-theme. Ahead of the opening this summer at Walt Disney World, Disney has revealed various new critters that will be part of the attraction.

Today we have a look at the frogs that will be added.

These frogs will be playing Afro-Cuban music because apparently, this attraction needs every type of music from New Orleans ever.

Felipe the Frog

Deep among the cypress trees, you’ll hear band leader Felipe making musical magic on the piano! Felipe is also the proprietor of an exclusive bayou night club, where the local fireflies love to dance the night away to a musical recipe of hot rhythms and spicy melodies. He’s an old-school family guy, especially to his “family” in the band.

Mayra the Frog

Have you ever seen a frog play a flower blossom like a trumpet? You will when you meet Mayra; be sure to stick around for one of her toe-tapping solos. Mayra’s the most ambitious of the four frogs and has been practicing her instrument since she was just a tadpole!

Mondo the Frog

Mondo is a natural on the conga drums, which he made as a happy accident when his favorite bottle cap got stuck on his second favorite acorn. From there, the rhythm in Mondo’s soul took over! He’s very copacetic and accepts what comes, a trait as steady and reliable as his drumbeat.

Isabel the Green Tree Frog

Learning from Mondo’s example, Isabel loves getting lost in the music playing her congas. She’s the youngest member of the group, and there’s nothing she loves more than “going with the flow” and getting to play drums all night long!

Other animals you might encounter include Gloria and Delores the frogs. They like to watch you as you float down the river.

Lari the armadillo will show up where you least expect, and he likes to “borrow” things that aren’t his. But don’t worry the items usually end up where they belong.

Tiana was also debuting her new look at 1900 Park Fare today.

Tiana is debuting her NEW outfit here at 1900 Park Fare too! We think she’s the bees knees! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/bmb02L7FJJ — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) April 10, 2024

Many are concerned that her new look will confuse children since she doesn’t look like she did in the movie. However, this is her look from the attraction, so I think kids will get that it is her.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer at Walt Disney World.

Source: Disney Parks Blog