Disney Imagineering Gives Look at EPCOT’s Upcoming Journey of Water







Earlier today Walt Disney Imagineering gave a look at the new sign being added to the upcoming Tron Lightcycle Run attraction in the Magic Kingdom and now they are giving us a behind the scenes look at EPCOT’s upcoming ‘Journey of Water’ attraction that is inspired by ‘Moana.’

“Take a look behind-the-scenes of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana as we welcome Te Fiti to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT! Visit the Disney Parks Blog to watch the full interview with Disney Imagineer Diana Bibee and read more about World Nature in EPCOT”

The new statue of Te Fiti is over 16 feet tall! In the video we get a great look at her as well as some other elements within the new walk-through area of EPCOT.

This is located in the “World Nature” area of EPCOT, in what was previously Future World West.

Here is the write-up for this new attraction, opening in late 2023:

“Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, learn about the importance of water and discover its playful personality—just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is scheduled to open within World Nature—the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty and balance of the natural world.”

Personally, I like that there is an area that could be a “cool down” location as EPCOT gets very hot. I do think it will kind of “stick out like a sore thumb” initially, but if Disney can get some of their other plans back on track, we might see more vegetation go in around the old Future World area which would fix that issue.

I’m not sure how I feel about it overall as it feels like a Disney IPcot insert.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!