Disney Illusion Island Among Best Buy’s “Buy Two, Get One” Free Sale







Disney Illusion Island for the Nintendo Switch may not be coming out until July 28th, but you could get it for free thanks to a sale going on right now at Best Buy!

We originally covered the game late last year, but here’s a little refresher on the upcoming title from Disney Games:

Taking cues from Rayman Legends and Metroid, Disney Illusion Island takes Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy on a magical journey to save the island of Monoth. The game allows for simultaneous four-player co-op action and features an impressive cast of voice actors, including someone doing an incredible Han Conried (Peter Pan’s Captain Hook) impression.

If you’re looking at Disney Illusion Island and you’re still on the fence about spending $39.99, you could always get the game for free if you buy two other Nintendo Switch games. Yup, that’s the Best Buy deal we mentioned earlier: “Add three games to your cart and the game of equal or lesser value will be free.”

Rather than saddling customers with one big title and a bunch of bargain bin junk, Best Buy’s sale encompasses a wide selection of recently released and upcoming games. Some of the Nintendo Switch games also have discounted prices! What a steal!

The full list of the Buy Two Get One sale is as follows:

[Source: Best Buy]