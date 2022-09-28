Disney Hotel Check-in Must Be Done By 3PM Today or After 3PM Friday Due To Hurricane Ian

If you are visiting the Walt Disney World Resort today – Friday please note that Disney has issued some notices about checking into the resort hotels. You must be checked in by 3PM today, September 28, 2022. After that time check-in will be closed until after 3PM on September 30, 2022.

Here is the statement from Walt Disney World:

“For the safety of our Guests and Cast Members, all Guests including our Disney Vacation Club Members must check in to our resorts on Sept. 28, by 3 p.m. Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay with us; any customary cancellation fees will be waived. Check in will not be accepted on Thurs Sept 29. For Guests with a Friday, Sept. 30 check in, please arrive at your resort no earlier than 3 p.m. ET; Guests who arrive before 3 p.m. will not be able to check in.

Guests that are checked in by 3 p.m. Wednesday will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers.

Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their Resort hotels.

Dining options for Guests staying in our Resort hotels will vary, and in some cases may be very limited. Where available, restaurants will accept walk-ups only; Guests will not need dining reservations.

Characters will not be available in character dining locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Grand Floridian Spa will close at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.”

If you are coming in today you might want to stop and get food before you arrive as Disney is indicating that those option at the hotel could be limited.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney