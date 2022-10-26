Disney Hot Cocoa Designs Featuring Mickey and Friends Arrive at Loungefly

Loungefly is back again, teaming up with Disney. This time they have created some fantastic winter pieces based on Mickey and Minnie with hot cocoa!

Let’s take a look!

The size on this piece is 10.5”W x 8.5”H x 1”D.

“This mini backpack features a festive print of cherished Disney characters as holiday mugs. You’ll find Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse. A front zipped compartment offers more room for your daily necessities. At the top, there’s an insert of the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Mugs Headband, which you can wear whenever the spirit strikes you. Applique details bring Minnie and Mickey Mouse’s ears to life—along with the candy-cane striped handle and holiday scarves that decorate the mugs. The ears slip into a zipper pocket at the top of the front panel and have straps with snaps that go over the headband to keep it in place.”

This piece measures 6”W x 4”H.

“This wallet features a festive print of cherished Disney characters as holiday mugs. You’ll certainly be able to spot Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s ears sticking up over mugs of cocoa, but you’ll also find Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck. Inside, there are 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for holding your ID. A die-cut shape of Mickey Mouse ears adds a classic Disney touch.”

This piece measures 7.2” W x 8.1” H x 7.2” D.

“A swell cup of cocoa is right at your fingertips! Take this exclusive Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse Hot Cocoa Crossbody Bag with you all season long and savor every moment. This figural crossbody bag takes on the entire shape of a cup of cocoa, with Mickey Mouse’s adorable face and ears, brought to life through embroidered and applique details. Unzip a generous portion of whipped cream to reveal plenty of room for all the things you’ll need as you dash through the day. And the sprinkles on top are peppermint-scented beads! The adjustable straps are in festive candy cane colored stripes, which match the candy cane handle on the side.”

The lanyard measures 1.5”W x 16”L.

“Celebrate the warmth of the season with this Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Fireplace with Cocoa Lanyard with Card Holder. A toasty fire, just perfect for Mickey and Minnie Mouse, flickers in the background as this beloved Disney pair raise their whip-cream-filled hot cocoa cups. Holly decorates the mantel of the fireplace, and stockings await Santa’s arrival. On the back of the card holder, you’ll find a clear slot for your ID, and a festive background of Mickey and Minnie Ears stockings and other holiday treats.”

You can also purchase Mickey or Minnie keychains.

