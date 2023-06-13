Disney Honors Female Navy Veteran Dorothy Pat Rudd, Age 101







Dorothy “Pat” Rudd, age 101, was recently honored as “Veteran of the Day” during the daily Flag Retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

During the June 7 Flag Retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom, Dorothy “Pat” Rudd received acknowledgment and honor at Walt Disney World. A pioneer and heroine, Pat volunteered and joined the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program to perform shore-based duties for the United States Navy after Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Public Law 689 in 1942.

WAVES

This law established the Women’s Reserve as a branch of the Naval Reserve and authorized women to serve in the United States Navy for the duration of the war, plus six months. Stationed in Washington, D.C., Pat Rudd became one of the first 200 WAVES deployed overseas. She was developed to the then Territory of Hawai’i. There, she served as an educator, teaching service members how to read and write. She also helped in the hospital, attending to the wounded.

Pat Rudd

Pat Rudd met her husband, Gerald, at Pearl Harbor, who was active-duty Navy himself. They were married for 71 years. Before participating in the Flag Retreat ceremony on July 7, Pat visited Frontierland in Magic Kingdom, which her late husband helped bring to reality. Gerald was part of the construction team that built the structures in this theme park area, as well as parts of Epcot and the original resort hotels of Walt Disney World.

“I was really happy the buildings he helped build in Frontierland are still there,” said Rudd. “I’m proud of him and that his work has brought so much joy to so many people here at Disney.”

Honoring Pat during the July 7 events were members of Disney SALUTE, a veteran employee resource group, including Susan Finnigan, lead project manager for Disney marketing and a United States Marine Corps veteran. “Pat’s unwavering spirit and commitment to duty are an inspiration to fellow servicewomen,” said Finnigan. “It was an honor to be able to join my fellow veterans here at Disney to help celebrate a trailblazer and hero like Pat.”

Women’s Armed Services Integration Act

On June 12, 1948, three years after World War II and Rudd’s naval service ended, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law. This officially opened the door for women to serve as complete, permanent members of all United States Armed Forces branches. The day is recognized annually as Women Veterans Day.

Disney has long honored those who served in the United States Armed Forces throughout the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company. That tradition continues today with events like the Flag Retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom, where an active-duty military member or veteran is selected from the park’s daily visitors to be honored.

Disney expressed being honored to offer a heartfelt tribute to the unsung female military heroes of the past and all those who continue to serve today.