Disney+ ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Featurette and New Posters!

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is finally releasing on Disney+ September 30th. Ahead of the premier Disney has released a featurette with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy and other actors in the new film. They also released the Sanderson Sisters movie posters.

“It was a real thrill to come back and play these characters.”

#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5Ztq1Ziu2y — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 22, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker runs amok again as #SarahSanderson. #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/kd8Ix8xssv — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 22, 2022

I can not believe the original film came out 29 years ago! The demand for this film is high so I am excited to see how it performs.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!