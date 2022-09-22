Disney+ ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Featurette and New Posters!

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is finally releasing on Disney+ September 30th. Ahead of the premier Disney has released a featurette with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy and other actors in the new film. They also released the Sanderson Sisters movie posters.
“It was a real thrill to come back and play these characters.”
#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5Ztq1Ziu2y
— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 22, 2022
Bette Midler is back as #WinifredSanderson. #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/M4CTJTFKLt
— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 22, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker runs amok again as #SarahSanderson. #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/kd8Ix8xssv
— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 22, 2022
Kathy Najimy returns as #MarySanderson. #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ktIeh4nyb2
— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 22, 2022
I can not believe the original film came out 29 years ago! The demand for this film is high so I am excited to see how it performs.
