Disney Hires President Biden “Special Assistant” As VP of Media Relations







Disney announced that they have hired an ex-Biden staffer, Remi Yamamoto as their new VP of Media Relations focusing on DET (Disney Entertainment Television.)

According to Variety, Yamamoto was “most recently special assistant to President Biden and senior advisor for the office of the chief of staff at the White House”

In this new position, she will report to Naomi Bulochniikov-Paul, who is the executive VP of publicity and the head of communications for DET (Disney Entertainment Television.)

Remi Yamamoto offered this statement:

“I am deeply honored to begin my next chapter at Disney Entertainment. Disney has been a part of my life for a long time, and the company’s world-class entertainment and news business not only informs but inspires generation after generation with powerful storytelling. I am excited to now be a part of that magic and grateful to work with the best-in-the-business communications team.”

Yamamoto’s new job will be to “develop cross-brand messaging and communications strategies that promote Disney Entertainment Television programming executives across ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and Onyx Collective, working closely with brand publicity leads across the businesses, per Disney.”

Her area of oversight is going to be “crisis communications and “issues-oriented messaging.”

Her new boss, Bulochnikov-Paul had this to say:

“Remi is an exceptional communications strategist with a tremendous breadth of experience. We are excited to welcome her to our talented communications team, where she will bring a unique perspective and continue to amplify the narrative around our award-winning content brands and leaders. Her sharp instincts and impeccable judgment will serve us well as we further position our organization as the leader for original entertainment and news programming.”

Interestingly enough, there have been rumors about Bob Iger selling off linear television networks like ABC, Freeform, and FX. So either she’s there to help bolster Disney’s linear TV networks and help make them more profitable via “cross-brand messaging.” Or, she’s there to clean up the mess and make them look good to prospective buyers.

Source: Variety