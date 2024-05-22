Disney Hired a Stripper to Play Elastigirl During the Parades?!







Oh, no. I knew there was a lot of Rule 34 artwork regarding The Incredibles’ Elastigirl, but it seems like Disney is leaning into that crowd. It was unexpected, but I wouldn’t have believed it unless I saw it. The Mouse hired a very flexible Cast Member and put that person’s talents on display in front of lots of guests!

Pimp Master Broad, via X, uploaded a clip from TikTok that showed off the Pixar character kicking her legs up high in a surprising display of moves that I’m used to seeing inside of a gentleman’s club.

Disney got pole dancers now to try to boost park attendance. pic.twitter.com/XjPn88m0y4 — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) May 22, 2024

The original clip from My Castle Club is from August 2023. It’s not new. It’s odd why this didn’t make more waves back then.

I’m all for it, though. If you’re going to have a Cast Member play the flexible Mrs. Incredible, you may as well get someone with pole-dancing experience.

The person behind the costume does a really good job at making sure guests know how bendy Helen Parr is, while also dealing with the restrictions of the costume’s … generous curves.

Bad thoughts! Nope. Not gonna look up Mrs. Incredible on Google. I won’t.

OK, I did. Wow. There’s a lot more of this stuff than I thought. Ooooo! There’s one with Elastigirl and Aunt Cass from Big Hero 6! I’ll save that for later!

And I’m back. Don’t worry about what I was doing. It was research. For science. Probably. There was definitely friction and fluids involved. 100% academic.

Anyway. This wouldn’t be Disney’s first foray into adult-oriented content. Remember when it was announced that the explicit flick Poor Things was coming to Disney+? OK, that was a bit of a trick, but still.

Thankfully, no mountain was made out of this molehill. Sure, the performance is suggestive, but don’t we want the characters to be more than stilted, bored people in suits waving at the crowds?

What do you think of the Cast Member’s moves? Let us know!

[Source: X]

[Source: My Castle Club]