Disney Her Universe Halloween Apparel Now Available at Hot Topic

Hot Topic has unveiled it’s new Disney Halloween pieces by Her Universe! There are some really cute pieces included in this collection.
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe Mickey Mouse Halloween Hooded Cardigan – $59.90
Sizes XS-3X
This is so cute! I love the mouse ears on the hood!
Her Universe Mickey Mouse Halloween Hooded Cardigan Plus – $64.90
Sizes 1-5 available.
“Keep your Halloween look as sweet as candy corn with this cardigan! This boo-tiful knit cardi features bold stripes inspired by candy corn, and comes with spooktacular Halloween designs down the sleeves, with Mickey Mouse on one sleeve and Minnie Mouse on the other! This cardigan is complete with pumpkin-shaped buttons down the center, pockets, Mickey Mouse ears at the hood and a Mickey Mouse pumpkin embroidered on the chest. Oh boy!
- 100% acrylic
- Wash cold; line dry
- Skimmer length“
Her Universe Candy Corn Collared Dress -$44.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Candy Corn Collared Dress Plus Size- $54.90
Sizes 0-5
“Keep your Halloween look all treats and no tricks with this adorable candy corn-inspired dress! Add a touch of Disney magic to your frightfully fun look with this tiered dress, featuring color blocks on the skirt that resemble candy corn. Comes with a peter pan collar with embroidery of a vintage-inspired Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, candy corn and bats. Complete with puffy elasticated sleeves, a keyhole at the back and skirt pockets.
- 95% cotton; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low
- Pockets“
Her Universe Batwing Collar Woven Button Up Blouse – $42.90-$46.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Batwing Collar Woven Button Up Blouse Plus Size- $48.90
Sizes 0-5
“We’re going batty for this frightfully fun top! Get into the spirit of the Halloween season with a touch of Disney magic, courtesy of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse! They’re embroidered onto the shoulders of this woven button-up, along with some spider webs. This top comes with a batwing collar, with puffed sleeves and a contrast white ribbon tie at the collar.
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Mickey Mummy Tie Dye Hoodie – $54.90-$58.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Boo! Get all wrapped up in some Disney magic with this spooktacular hoodie! Mickey Mouse is ready to join in on some Halloween fun with this tie-dye hoodie. He’s featured in a mummy costume, ready to get his trick-or-treating on! Comes with more Halloween icons printed down one sleeve, and complete with kangaroo pocket and drawstring cords.
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkins Woven Button-Up –$49.90 – $51.90
Sizes XS-2X available
“Get ready for a screamin’ good time at the Disney Parks with the perfect woven top that will get you into the spirit of the season! This frightfully fun button-up features an allover toss of Mickey Mouse pumpkins in orange & purple, plus bats and crescent moons.
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Halloween Winnie The Pooh & Friends Collared Girls Sweatshirt- $44.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Halloween Winnie The Pooh & Friends Collared Girls Sweatshirt Plus Size- $49.90
Sizes 0-5
“Her Universe Disney Halloween Winnie The Pooh & Friends Collared Girls Sweatshirt
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Some of these pieces would be fantastic for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or any Halloween party! I would wear these to work too!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
