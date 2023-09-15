Disney Has Two Potential ABC Buyers With Nexstar and Byron Allen

It seems that if Disney is selling ABC they have two interested parties. First, Nexstar was allegedly talking to them about buying the network, and now Byron Allen has reportedly offered Disney $10 billion for ABC, local stations, FX and Nation Geographic cable channels.
This information comes from Bloomberg as did the potential sale to Nexstar yesterday. Nexstar was reportedly in exploratory talks with Disney over buying ABC.
According to their source, the offer is simply a preliminary one and is dependent on the linear channels generating $1.25 billion in earnings:
After the news broke yesterday about a potential sale to Nexstar Disney did put out a statement indicating that they are open to considering options but have made no decision to sell:
BURBANK, Calif., September 14, 2023 – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) issued the following statement in response to media reports regarding our linear businesses.
“While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded.”
