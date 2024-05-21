Disney Has Started The Long Rumored Pixar Layoffs







Disney is culling some of its Pixar staff. The layoffs have been looming since January, as Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, wants to cut spending and return to quality over quantity. Now, 14% of Pixar’s staff, or about 150 people, will be let go.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar was mostly spared from the Disney purge last year, during which thousands of jobs were cut, mostly in entertainment. Now that projects have finished, Disney is making cuts.

Recent Pixar films have not performed well, except “Elemental.” While a few films like “Luca” and “Turning Red” were released on the DIsney+ streaming service due to the pandemic, “Lightyear” was given the full theatrical treatment, and it bombed, losing an estimated $106 million.

When the pandemic started in 2020, Pixar films, starting with “Soul,” were only released on Disney+. Even when theaters were reopening, Disney still chose to put Pixar releases on the streaming service. Pixar employees felt “demoralized” as all their feature films were relegated as subscriber fodder on Disney+.

Pixar will now focus on making feature films for theatrical release rather than Disney+ or direct-to-streaming content. This switch to focused films requires less staff, and that’s where the cuts are coming in.

Impacted employees are currently being notified.

Here is a copy of the memo sent to Pixar employees by Pixar President Jim Morris:

Hello everyone.

I have spoken to you many times over the last year about our pending move away from series production for Disney+, the return to our focus on feature films, and the reduction in our team that would accompany that. That day is here, and while it is not coming as a surprise to anyone, it is one of the hardest changes we’ve had to make, as it means we will be parting with a number of talented and dedicated colleagues and friends.

Today, leaders will begin the process of notifying employees whose positions are being impacted. Calendar invites to speak with a leader have already gone out to those individuals, and we anticipate we will have connected with everyone impacted by the end of the day.

I want to assure you that will be providing extensive support as our colleagues start to transition out of the studio. We are committed to ensuring that their departure is handled with the utmost respect and care at every stage. This is important to me, and I understand how important this is to all of us in the Pixar community. I will host a brief Studio Meeting via Zoom this afternoon at 5:00 to talk more about today’s announcement.

Despite the challenges in our industry over the past few years, you have all consistently shown up to contribute, collaborate, innovate, lead, and do great work at this studio. I give you my deepest thanks, and for those who will be leaving us, I am hopeful that our paths will cross again, both professionally and personally.

Jim”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter