Disney Has Removed Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Booking Calendar After Sell Out







Disney announced last week that the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser would be closing with its final “voyage” ending on September 30. Until today Disney was contacting guests with bookings to allow them to cancel for a full refund or reschedule for 1/2 price. Today the remaining bookings opened to those interested in catching a “sailing” before it closed.

Earlier, the bookings opened and then closed, but many dates were remaining. But it appears that all dates have sold out, which isn’t hard with only 100 rooms. Those booking as of today were only allowed to do so at full price.

Given that the booking calendar has been removed from the site, it is likely all rooms are now sold out.

It took Disney announcing the closure of the hotel for people to actually book it full again.

So far, no word has been given about what the building will become. The Wrap had an article that indicated some at the company tried to think of alternate plans like retheming the attraction to ‘The Mandalorian’ or offering smaller excursions with access to the bar and restaurant for $50-$100 per person, but ultimately Bob Iger decided to simply pull the plug on the project.

I do want to clarify one thing. While Bob Chapek did make the announcement for the Galactic Starcruiser hotel at D23 in 2017 as the Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, Bob Iger was the CEO of the company and ultimately in charge of the decision to move forward on the estimated $1 billion hotel(according to an ex-Imagineer that talked to The Wrap.)

There seems to be a misconception that the Galactic Starcruiser was all under Bob Chapek as CEO, and that is not the case. There’s plenty of Bob blame to go around, though.

On the upside, the failed Disney hotel is going to go out on a high note and sold out. It only took announcing its closure and FOMO to make it happen.

Source: WDWNT