Disney Has Moved To Human Riders For Tron Lightcycle Coaster Testing

The new Tron Lightcycle Run coaster has moved on to human rider testing it seems. The attraction has been a long time in the making. It was announced years ago and was supposed to open at the start of the 50th Anniversary on October 1, 2021. The pandemic pushed that back and while other attractions have opened at Walt Disney World, the Tron coaster has not.

We might be getting closer to an opening though. With actual riders on the attraction it take us one step closer. I would not be surprised if we didn’t get an opening date announcement from the D23 Expo this weekend.

Blog Mickey has posted some images of riders seen on the attraction. Apparently the testing began a week or so ago.

Both of these images are theirs so full credit to them.

At least we are seeming more forward momentum on this attraction. It’s the last big opening we have coming. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind have already opened in EPCOT.

I’m sure with the D23 Expo from September 9-11 we will be getting more information on upcoming attractions. Likely the status of this and probably the closing date for Splash Mountain could be announced. Disney is probably waiting until they have Tron up, or close to being open, to shut down Splash Mountain.

It’s a good possibility that we will get more information during the Parks and Experiences panel.

The “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel will be on Sunday, September 11, from 10:30AM- 12PM PST / 1:30PM-3PM EST.

The write-up says:

“Join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.“

Disney fans just want an opening date announcement!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Blog Mickey