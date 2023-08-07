Disney Has Announced When The Live Action Little Mermaid Will Come to Disney+







Disney released the live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ to theaters in May and then digitally on July 25th. Now Disney+ subscribers will finally get to see the movie on the streaming platform next month.

‘The Little Mermaid’ will release on Disney+ starting on September 6, 2023.

All the wonder, magic and FUN of Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is coming to #DisneyPlus on September 6! 🫧🦀🪸🐙🐠🐚 pic.twitter.com/G8ADLRVjnb — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 7, 2023

Disney+ subscribers will get the film before it’s released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 19th.

This makes me wonder if Disney needs to boost Disney+ subscribers as they are putting it on their platform almost two weeks before it goes out for physical release.

‘The Little Mermaid’ earned about $564 million at the global box office for it’s theatrical run. However, many have suggested it would need about $600 -$700 million to break even. With the VOD sales and physical media sales, it could pass that total and head toward profitability.

