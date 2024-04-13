Disney Has Announced A Deadpool Popcorn Bucket And AI Images Have Already Surfaced







Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced that Deadpool would be designing a popcorn bucket for the release of “Deadpool & Wolverine.” It seems Disney is trying to cash in on the popularity and infamy of the Dune 2 sandworm bucket.

Feige said “We’ve asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for Deadpool and Wolverine.”

The internet got on it and has already generated AI or funny versions of the popcorn bucket.

First look at the popcorn bucket designed by Deadpool pic.twitter.com/3fqHcaX46U — President Of Physical Media (@PhysicalMedia_) April 12, 2024

IGN put up this one.



Da*n, Disney! I didn’t think you’d go there. These lewd Deadpool popcorn buckets are gonna sell really, REALLY well. I can feel it. And so will you. (Not real BTW.) pic.twitter.com/GeHXYE9uPs — Kneon (@Kneon) April 13, 2024

So far, the actual popcorn bucket has not been revealed. But since the film comes out in just a few months, on July 26, 2024, we will probably see it soon enough.

