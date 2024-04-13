Search
Disney Has Announced A Deadpool Popcorn Bucket And AI Images Have Already Surfaced

By Kambrea Pratt
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced that Deadpool would be designing a popcorn bucket for the release of “Deadpool & Wolverine.” It seems Disney is trying to cash in on the popularity and infamy of the Dune 2 sandworm bucket. 

Feige said “We’ve asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for Deadpool and Wolverine.”

The internet got on it and has already generated AI or funny versions of the popcorn bucket.

IGN put up this one.

The next great popcorn bucket
byu/Briankbl indalle2

So far, the actual popcorn bucket has not been revealed. But since the film comes out in just a few months, on July 26, 2024, we will probably see it soon enough.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


