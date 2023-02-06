Disney Has a New Critter Chaos Collection And It’s Adorable!







Disney has unveiled an entire critter collection today. Previously we knew that there would be a Disney x Dooney and Bourke collection, but we have gotten much more than that with clothing, Loungefly, pet products and more!

There are so many pieces that I will not showcase each one individually, but you can see what you are interested in and follow this link to go to find them.

Variety is the focus on this collection. It contains pet products as well as people products.

Some items included are a cardigan for women, that frankly isn’t something I would wear, but to each their own. There is an adorable cat bowl featuring Figaro, Marie, Lucifer and Yzma the cat. A cat collar with bell can be purchased as well.

Disney critter sweatpants for kids are also available.

Dogs are not left out! There is a Pet bowl, dog collar and dog lead /leash in the collection. While their people can wear adorable critter socks.

A Disney Critters travel cushion is available for $50 (yikes,) and other clothing items for men and women are also available. In my opinion, the print works far better on sweatshirts and jogger pants than it does on a cardigan.

Enamel plates and a tote bag are part of the collection for humans, while pets have a “disk toy” and feeding mat.

A cooler bag and reversible throw are included in the collection as well as a Disney Critter hair clip set. Loungefly is offering a wallet.

Loungefly is also offering a mini-backpack. A stainless steel water bottle and travel utensils are also included in the new offerings.

On the go seems to be a theme with this collection. There is a travel mug too.

The Flit cat toy is cute as are the Chip’n Dale and Thumper planters.

This collection is available now! What do you think?